General Hospital recap (April 29, 2025): Did Nina and Portia’s plan to drug Drew work?

The episode of General Hospital that aired on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, followed the fallout of Nina and Portia's plan to drug Drew. At The Savoy, Drew behaved inappropriately while under the influence, with Lulu capturing every moment on camera.

The plan went exactly as Nina and Portia had intended. Nina gave Jacinda the vial of ketamine, and Portia informed her of Drew's whereabouts. Jacinda slipped the drug into Drew’s drink at the Port Charles Grille.

After consuming it, Drew began acting erratically and appeared overly excited. He met Jacinda, initially felt fine, and agreed to go somewhere else. They arrived at The Savoy, where Drew was seen doing body shots off Jacinda and shouting across the room. Curtis, who had previously banned Drew, was upset to see him there.

Portia held Curtis back, telling him the plan was working better than expected. Jordan noticed the scene and tried to intervene before it got worse. Meanwhile, Lulu took photos of the entire incident. Nina and Portia monitored the situation remotely and stayed in contact over the phone.

Nina made it clear that she wanted Drew to have a night he wouldn’t remember and hoped the public would never forget. Drew became the center of attention, shouting and hanging onto Jacinda while completely unaware of the trap he walked into. By the end of the evening, Portia confirmed to Nina that everything had gone according to plan.

General Hospital: What did Jason tell Gio about Sonny and AJ?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Jason told Gio that Sonny had shot and killed AJ. After Tracy mentioned Sonny’s past in front of Gio and Emma, Gio pressed Jason for the full story. Although Jason didn’t want to talk about it initially, he eventually confirmed it. He said Sonny killed AJ to protect Ava. Gio struggled to believe it, asking how Jason was so certain. Jason responded that Sonny told him directly, and he chose to believe him.

He admitted that not everyone in the Quartermaine family believes that version, including Tracy and Monica. Jason shared that he once strongly defended Sonny, even distanced himself from the Quartermaines entirely. However, things changed after Danny was born, and he started seeing things differently. Jason told Gio that people had warned him about Sonny years ago, but he hadn’t listened.

Now, he said, Gio had a choice—either trust his own relationship with Sonny or let other people’s opinions control his perspective about Sonny. The conversation forced Gio to consider whether he could keep seeing Sonny the same way after learning this information. Jason didn’t try to persuade him but laid out exactly what happened and what he chose to believe.

General Hospital: How did Tracy and Drew team up against Sonny?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Tracy agreed to help Drew go after Sonny’s piers, but only if she received something in return. She called Drew during his heated argument with Portia and told him the matter was urgent. They met at the Port Charles Grille.

Tracy said she was no longer willing to let Sonny harm her family and believed she and Drew could take him down together. She brought up the idea of pushing for the esplanade referendum and asked for Drew’s help using his role as Congressman. Drew didn’t say yes right away.

He told Tracy he would consider it only if she gave him something he wanted—the Quartermaine name. Tracy didn’t immediately say no. She said Drew could have the name back, but only if they succeeded in pushing Sonny out and the referendum passed. Drew accepted the deal, and they shook hands to seal the agreement.

Tracy made it clear she intended to be diplomatic and wanted to end Sonny’s control over the city. Drew saw this as a way to hit back at Sonny while also rebuilding his own status. The alliance was based entirely on mutual goals and leverage, with both sides clear on what they wanted.

General Hospital: Who did Lucas learn was Marco’s father?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lucas discovered that Marco’s father is Sidwell. They were having dinner together when Sidwell walked into Cafe Cherie with Lucy. Sidwell introduced Lucy to Marco and then publicly acknowledged Marco as his son. Lucas was surprised and taken aback.

He asked Marco if it was true, and Marco explained everything. He said Sidwell had accepted him when he came out, but his mother, Natalia, never did. He also revealed that Natalia had made homophobic remarks about Blaze that went viral. When Lucas realized Marco’s sister was Blaze, he identified Marco’s mother as Natalia Ramirez.

Marco described the moment he came out to his mother and how her reaction made her feelings clear. Lucas shared his own experience, explaining that his adoptive father, Tony Jones, supported him immediately, but Bobbie struggled initially. They both reflected that they had complicated family situations and bonded over their shared experiences.

In General Hospital, Lucy overheard their conversation and was shocked to learn that Natalia had a son she had never mentioned. Lucas and Marco ended the night on good terms, with a plan to go on a third date. The conversation made their connection stronger and opened up more about each other’s past.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

