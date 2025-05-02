General Hospital recap (May 2, 2025): Did Brook Lynn finally tell Tracy the truth about her baby?

The General Hospital episode that aired on May 2, 2025, focused on major confessions, shifting alliances, and the fallout from drugging Drew. Brook Lynn told Tracy the full story about her secret baby, including how Lulu discovered the adoption while digging into Martin’s files.

Brook Lynn told Tracy everything about the son she gave up for adoption. She sat down with Tracy and admitted that she had a baby in high school and gave him up. She explained that the only person who knew at the time was her mother, Lois. She recently found out that her son was a boy, and she had no idea until Lulu told her.

Lulu had broken into Martin’s room to investigate Valentin, but instead came across sealed adoption papers. Brook Lynn shared how scared she was and said she didn’t tell the baby’s father either. Tracy asked if she regretted her choice. Brook Lynn said she did sometimes, but knew she wasn’t ready to be a mother back then.

Tracy reassured her that it was a responsible decision. She also said Brook Lynn didn’t owe Ned the truth and didn’t even owe her, but she was glad she told her anyway. Tracy asked if she ever wanted to find her son. Brook Lynn said she had thought about it, but her plan was to give him a better life and only see him again if he chose to come looking.

General Hospital: Did Drew find out what was in his system?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Drew's blood test confirmed that he was drugged with ketamine. At the hospital, Drew waited for his test results after insisting he remembered nothing from the night at The Savoy. Willow stayed by him during the appointment, and Amy gossiped nearby about his possible infidelity.

Once Drew's bloodwork came back, Isaiah told him ketamine was in his system. Drew wasn’t surprised and said he already suspected he’d been drugged. Willow believed him, and he thanked her before handing her his car keys and sending her home.

Later, Drew approached Mac at the hospital and showed him the blood test results. He reported it as a crime and asked Mac to investigate. When Mac asked who he last remembered being with, Drew mentioned Tracy but admitted his memory was still fuzzy. The confirmation of the drug and Drew’s immediate reaction showed he was serious about proving he had been set up.

He wasted no time looping in law enforcement, showing that this wasn’t just about clearing his name with Willow—it was about finding out who was responsible and why. The ketamine discovery shifted the situation from an accusation to a criminal case, and Drew made it clear he wouldn’t let it go unanswered.

General Hospital: What did Lulu finally admit to Dante?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lulu admitted that she is still in love with Dante. At her place, Lulu and Dante argued about the article she wanted to write about Brook Lynn’s adoption secret. Dante asked her to drop the story, saying she already scored a win with the Drew setup. Lulu refused, saying she wouldn't let Brook Lynn control her career. Dante reminded her of their past and their struggles with fertility.

He pointed out that Brook Lynn and Chase were having a tough time as well. Lulu told him this wasn’t about Brook Lynn. Dante said it felt personal, suggesting that she was still angry about his fling with Brook Lynn that summer. Lulu denied it, but eventually admitted she still had feelings for him. When Dante asked who told her, she said it didn’t matter—she just knew.

Lulu asked if he thought she expected him to wait for her while she was in a coma. Dante said no, and that he was glad Sam had been there. Still, he said he had been conflicted since Lulu came back, and finally told her he still loves her too. The two stood quietly after that. They didn’t talk about what’s next, but the feelings between them were clearly out in the open now.

General Hospital: What happened at the beach party with Joss, Emma, and Rocco?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In General Hospital, Joss stole Emma’s flash drive, and Rocco ended up passing out drunk on the beach. At the beach party, Emma, Gio, and Joss were hanging out when Vaughn showed up after a swim. Emma asked Gio to join her in the water, and the two changed into lighter clothing before jumping in.

While they were distracted, Joss went through Emma’s clothes and took her flash drive. The drive contained Emma’s research project, which Joss knew could help her land a summer research assistant position. Joss later told Vaughn she had made a copy but had to return the original without Emma noticing.

Meanwhile, Rocco and Danny were drinking from red solo cups filled with spiked punch. Danny told Rocco to hold it just to blend in, but Rocco started drinking more and more. Eventually, in General Hospital, Danny went off to play beach volleyball with two girls, leaving Rocco alone. Joss tried to plan how to return the drive while avoiding suspicion.

She and Vaughn panicked when Danny saw them together, but he agreed not to say anything. By the end of the night, Emma questioned Joss about what she and Vaughn had been discussing. Meanwhile, Rocco was seen passed out drunk on the beach. The situation left a trail of lies, secrets, and one unconscious teenager.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

