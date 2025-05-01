What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (May 2, 2025)?

On May 1, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Lulu confessed to Laura that Brook Lynn gave up a baby in high school and that Dante is the father. Laura warned her not to expose someone else’s secret. After snapping at Tracy for constantly praising Lulu, Brook Lynn told her the same truth and admitted she was being blackmailed.

Ad

Chase asked Dante to tell Lulu to stop interfering in their lives. Meanwhile, Willow confronted Drew after catching him with Jacinda. He claimed he had been drugged and didn’t remember anything. He begged her to get a blood test done with him at GH. Nina refused to leave the room and defended her actions.

At the hospital, Trina supported Kai ahead of his surgery. Joss and Emma made a plan to destroy a flash drive tied to Professor Dalton.

Ad

Trending

On May 2, spoilers suggest that Dante and Lulu will sit down for another serious talk, but this time, Lulu might drop the truth about the child. Brook Lynn could face blowback depending on how far Lulu goes. Mac will learn about a new crime—likely connected to Drew or Kristina. Maxie will get backed into a corner with an ultimatum, and Lois may finally run out of excuses when confronted.

What to expect from the May 2, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On the May 2 episode of General Hospital, Dante and Lulu will have another one-on-one talk. This won’t be like their earlier conversations. Lulu will still be carrying the weight of knowing that Brook Lynn gave up Dante’s child for adoption years ago.

Ad

The pressure to reveal the truth will grow, and she may finally decide to tell Dante everything. The discussion will likely take place at her apartment, where Chase warned her to back off. Dante will probably walk into this conversation unaware of how big the secret actually is.

Meanwhile, Mac will be pulled into a new case. He’ll be informed of a crime, and all signs will point toward either the Drew drugging situation or Kristina’s assault. If it's related to Drew, the tip might come from someone within the hospital who starts asking questions about what was in Drew’s system.

Ad

If it’s Kristina’s story, there’s a chance Mac will connect it to an ongoing investigation. Either way, he’ll start piecing things together, which could push someone into damage control mode fast.

Maxie will also be dealing with fallout in her business. She’ll receive an ultimatum that may involve Sidwell and the mineral deal. It’s unclear whether he’ll threaten to pull out or demand more control, but Maxie will be forced to make a choice. Natalia might also pressure her to rethink her leadership role. This will put Deception’s future in question, especially if Maxie starts to lose trust in her partners.

Ad

Lois will be put on the spot again. She’s been juggling secrets—some about Brook Lynn’s past, others related to her family. On Friday, she’ll be questioned directly, possibly by Dante or Olivia.

Someone will demand answers, and Lois will have to choose whether to keep covering or finally tell the truth. She might try to spin it, but whoever corners her won’t let her slide so easily this time.

Ad

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Elsewhere, Nina and Carly will have a debrief. Nina may bring up the Drew situation and what she did while Carly was out of town with Sonny. She could mention hiring Jacinda or the role she played in the setup. If Carly finds out everything, she may confront Nina or start making moves behind the scenes.

Ad

Friday’s General Hospital episode will start to push the secret about Dante’s child closer to the surface, with multiple characters positioned to either confess or find out.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More