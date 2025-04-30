What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (May 1, 2025)?

On April 30, 2025, General Hospital aired one of its most chaotic episodes in recent memory. Willow came back from Germany and walked into a nightmare—Drew unconscious in bed and Jacinda slipping out of his house half-dressed. He had no clue what happened.

Willow ran out heartbroken. Viewers saw that Portia and Nina were behind the setup, with Jacinda paid off to disappear. Alexis stepped in and took Scout away for the time being.

Meanwhile, Sonny survived a hit in California, thanks to Brick, while Jason began piecing together who might be behind the attempted assassination. Back in Port Charles, Lulu interviewed Laura about her childhood and uncovered emotional details about her past. Kai prepared for surgery, with Trina by his side.

Tomorrow, on May 1, Drew will try to explain everything to Willow. He is going to show up at Nina’s, still confused but desperate to talk. Chase will ask Dante for a personal favor, while Brook Lynn opens up to Tracy about something she has been keeping secret.

Josslyn will be seen working on a plan to win over Professor Dalton. Laura will caution Lulu, possibly about Brook Lynn’s adoption secret or the footage Lulu captured at The Savoy.

What to expect from the May 1, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In the May 1, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Drew will show up at Nina’s door and demand to speak to Willow. He will still be disoriented from the night before and will not understand how things got so out of control. He will try to explain that he does not know Jacinda or how he ended up in bed with her. Willow will not be ready to listen right away, but Drew will insist on clearing the air.

Chase will meet with Dante and ask him for a personal favor. Although the exact request has not been revealed, it will be connected to something Chase wants to keep hidden. He will try to protect someone involved or possibly himself. This conversation could test their friendship, especially with what Dante might learn in the process.

Brook Lynn will have a private talk with Tracy. She will admit that there is more going on than anyone knows. Tracy will push her to come clean about the baby she gave up for adoption. Brook Lynn will hesitate, but the pressure will start to build. Tracy may begin connecting dots on her own, especially if Brook Lynn mentions Dante.

Meanwhile, Josslyn will work on her plan to impress Professor Dalton. She will know she is behind because she joined his class late and is trying to catch up fast. She will come up with a detailed idea that she hopes will grab Dalton’s attention.

It is possible that her plan will involve outshining Emma, who is also trying to impress him. Josslyn will tell Vaughan about her plan and may even hint at taking a risk to get ahead.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Laura will have a serious conversation with Lulu. She will advise her daughter to think twice before acting on what she knows. This warning could be about the footage of Drew at The Savoy or about Brook Lynn’s adoption secret.

Lulu will be torn between publishing the truth and protecting the people involved. Laura’s advice will likely push her to weigh the personal cost of revealing certain things.

Throughout the General Hospital episode, Drew’s reputation will continue to hang by a thread. His attempts to explain what happened will be met with skepticism. Nina may pretend to be supportive while hiding her involvement. As more people get pulled into the fallout, the lines between private lives and public damage will keep blurring.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

