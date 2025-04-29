"She should tell Kristina first" — General Hospital fans urge Alexis to confess the truth about Ava's blackmail to both of her daughters 

There's drama at General Hospital, and viewers can't wait to see Alexis suffer the consequences of her recent transgressions. Her blackmail nightmare with Ava only worsens, and Alexis is squarely at the center.

With both of her daughters loitering in wait for an explanation, fans are demanding she put an end to all that secrecy, most particularly from Kristina, at the very core of it.

The drama is very real in Internet fan forums. The second that Alexis was unsure if she should tell her daughters what's going on, the drama came boiling over. Everybody feels the same way about it: though eventually the whole truth must come out, Kristina has to hear it first. One netizen expressed the same, commenting on Facebook:

"I think she should tell Kristina first. The guilt is already getting to her and she thinks she is in the clear. Diane suggested it to keep Kristina out of prison. What a dilemma for Alexis!"

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

The comment sparked the campaign on social media and summed up what thousands of watchers were thinking. It was followed by wave upon wave of comments echoing the same demand.

Kristina needs to be told the truth by her mum, not anyone else. Fans think this would enable Kristina to own up to what she has done before it gets out of control any further.

Supporters online encouraged Alexis to get this over with already. The idea that she could keep this from Kristina and Molly for much longer wasn't sitting well with most people.

Some set out to caution that secrets like this always catch up with someone, and the longer she delays, the more harm will be done. Many believed that Alexis was going to lose both of her daughters if they heard the truth elsewhere.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Meanwhile, some fans felt that Alexis should approach Kristina in private and leave Molly out of it for now. Some feared Molly's role as a prosecutor, and she might act legally after knowing the truth.

The threat of Alexis being disbarred or worse was brought up more than once, and fans debated whether leaving Molly out of it for the time being might just save everyone.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Ava blackmailed Alexis on General Hospital

In the week of April 7, 2025, what transpired to bring things to today's drama came together. Ava discovered evidence that points to Kristina as the person who sabotaged Ric's car.

Ric was furious and wanted to go to the authorities with it, but Ava took a different route. Instead of reporting Kristina, she tried to blackmail Alexis for access to the money of the Cassadine estate.

Alexis wouldn't do it, but she didn't shut her down entirely. As the crisis intensified, Alexis consulted with Diane. Diane's advice was to commit to Kristina. It would protect her from criminal prosecution and take away Ava's bargaining chip.

Alexis considered it but couldn't quite manage to do it at first. Meanwhile, Molly had no idea of the whole truth, and Kristina just kept spiraling emotionally. Lucky reassured Kristina that the evidence was burned, which made it less probable that she would be caught.

Unfortunately, the threat is still lurking, and Ava has not lost hope. With Ric and Ava now knowing what happened, Alexis is running out of time to continue controlling the story. If she doesn't come forward soon, someone else will, and the consequences could ruin her family on General Hospital.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

