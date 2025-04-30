“Sonny and his dad scene was awesome” – General Hospital fans praise the touching reunion with Mike

The April 28 General Hospital episode caused a stir of online chatter following Sonny's surreal encounter with his late father, Mike. Recovering from surgery, Sonny was whisked away to Bobbie's, where he had a heart-to-heart talk with Mike about the direction of his life and the weight he carries to keep those around him safe.

For most fans of the program, seeing the two reunited was not only nostalgic but emotionally gratifying.

"Yesterday's Sonny and his dad scene was awesome !!!!!!" a fan wrote on a General Hospital fanpage on Facebook.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

This sentiment was echoed by dozens of others. The majority of fans described the scene as beautiful and moving.

Some said they were reduced to tears. Some even mentioned how wonderful it was to see Max Gail reappear, especially considering the history his character has with Sonny.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Some people discounted the scene or referred to it as useless, but were met with opposition. The majority argued that while Sonny has a sordid past, the series has always balanced those sides with deep emotional attachments, especially about Mike.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Mike appeared in Sonny's dreams on General Hospital

The Sonny and Mike dream sequence came during a dramatic plot. Sonny had just undergone surgery after coming back from a life-or-death experience in Los Angeles.

Under sedation, he imagined himself at Bobbie's when Mike appeared and offered encouragement. Mike told Sonny that he would do things his way, and he did not need to have everything told to him all at once.

Meanwhile, in the outside world of reality, danger lurked. A woman dressed as a nurse tried to poison Sonny with an unknown substance. Brick intervened just in time and shot the assailant before she could have killed Sonny.

Carly showed up later and found Brick over the body. She realized how close Sonny had come to being killed. In the meantime, there was other drama brewing in Port Charles. Gio became entangled in political games in the Quartermaine house when Tracy tried to manipulate him.

Back at General Hospital, Portia teamed up with Brad to find ketamine, which was a setup in a bigger plot with Drew Cain. Alexis received a creepy package with a dagger and a note from Sidwell, creating more suspense. Kristina's trip to the cemetery foretold greater guilt that she's still trying to deal with.

Although Mike's visit was merely a fantasy, the moment made a lasting impact. It reminded viewers of the family responsibilities that still affect Sonny's decisions.

Whether or not this is a real change in Sonny's path is unclear, but the reaction to the scene is proof that the emotional payoff remains important.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

