What happened to Mike Corbin? Everything to know as the character makes a ghostly appearance on General Hospital

General Hospital released a new episode on April 28, 2025 on ABC. In this episode, Mike Corbin made a ghostly appearance. Mike was first introduced as the father of Sonny Corinthos.

The character was initially portrayed by Ron Hale from 1995 until 2011, before he decided to retire. According to Parade magazine, actor Max Gail took over Mike Corbin's role and debuted on General Hospital on February 5, 2018.

Mike Corbin died on September 17, 2020. After the character's death, Max Gail made an appearance as Mike's ghost on October 8, 2020. As per the latest developments, Mike appeared in Sonny's dream during the April 28, 2025, episode of the daytime drama.

Previously, Max Gail confirmed on X in July 2020 that he would be exiting General Hospital when his storyline would wrap up. He responded to a fan, who hoped that Gail's Alzheimer's story was a dream. He wrote:

"I appreciate that sentiment, Sheri, but I think that would undermine all the work we’ve done together...writers, actors, crew, make up, wardrobe, and audience."

Current plot dynamics involving Mike Corbin on General Hospital

The recent episode of General Hospital premiered on April 28, 2025. In this episode, Sonny was in recovery after his surgery and that's when he had a dreamlike visit from his late father, Mike Corbin. In his dream, Sonny said that he wanted to leave the mob.

Sonny was sedated after the surgery. Therefore, he dreamt that he was sitting at Kelly's diner with Mike. When his father appeared behind the counter, Sonny questioned him if he was dead. Corbin told him he was not dead. He explained to Sonny that he was visiting him because the surgery was successful.

In the meantime, Sonny confessed that he should have gotten out of the mob world a long time ago. When he recalled Michael being caught in the crossfire, he realized that he needed to leave the mob business for the well-being of his family.

Sonny said that he felt as if he was trapped. He feared becoming vulnerable if he decided to step back. If Sonny decided to move forward, he feared that many people he loved would end up getting hurt.

As Sonny opened up to Mike about his feelings, Mike tried to comfort him. He reassured him and said he had faith that Sonny would eventually figure it out. When Sonny said that Jason wanted to quit the mob, Mike was surprised. Sonny's dream sequence ended as Mike told him that it was time to go back to his family. Later, Sonny woke up in his hospital bed and thanked his father for visiting him in his dream.

More about Max Gail as the actor makes a ghostly return to General Hospital

Max Gail was born in Detroit, Michigan, on April 5, 1943. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Williams College. Later, he pursued a degree in Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

He made his acting debut in the entertainment industry in 1970 for the Little Fox Theatre in San Francisco, California, where he played the role of Chief Bromden in the original stage production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Max Gail won the Daytime Emmy Award in 2019 and 2021 for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Mike Corbin on General Hospital. He also landed two prestigious nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Detective Stan "Wojo" Wojciehowicz on the sitcom Barney Miller.

Apart from General Hospital, Max Gail appeared in multiple films and television shows, such as Deadly Target, Mad Men, Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I., The Cool Kids, Underdog Kids, and Dexter.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

