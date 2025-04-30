“Brick will be a bad guy” – General Hospital fans suspect his call to the WSB may have unknowingly helped Brennan

During the Monday, April 28 episode of General Hospital, Brick made a critical call to the WSB after shooting a nurse who tried to inject Sonny with a lethal substance. However, a moment that was supposed to mark Brick’s loyalty to Sonny has instead caused a wave of doubt among fans.

His act initially came across as heroic, but the fact that Brennan, an agent with unclear motives, was the one to respond has fans wondering if Brick’s decision opened the door for something much worse.

Brick has long stood by Sonny’s side, handling cleanup and intelligence discreetly. So, his decision to reach out to the WSB, an agency Sonny doesn’t exactly trust, confused a lot of viewers.

What raised even more eyebrows was Brennan’s sudden appearance at the scene. As details surfaced that Brick hadn’t called Brennan directly but instead contacted the WSB’s LA field office, more speculation exploded. Could Brick’s quick decision be tied to something bigger?

Responding to a Facebook post questioning the intentions of Brick after he called Brennan and the WSB, a comment from a fan expressed the speculation on Brick's action and assumed that he might be a bad guy.

"To keep mob business quite.but mob should have handled it.brick will be a bad guy soon i bet," a fan wrote.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Others also seemed to agree, suggesting that Brick's summon was illogical and could be an indicator of switching loyalties. Most are flagging the speed at which Brennan got engaged and how calm he seemed in the middle of the mayhem.

That calm, paired with Brick's out-of-character decision to hire an agency with connections to government intelligence, unnerved viewers. Some believe Brennan could have been tipped off, as opposed to being dispatched by coincidence.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

However, not all agree that Brick could be going bad. Some feel that he responded quickly to protect Sonny and did the only thing he could at the moment, especially since they were in Los Angeles, out of Sonny's usual support system. Even those fans, though, agree it is odd that the WSB got involved at all.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Other fans went in a different direction, wondering if Brennan used the opportunity to get closer to Carly. The timing of his arrival was too coincidental for others, who wondered if he was keeping something about his relationship with both Josslyn and Sonny. If Brennan's intentions are not genuine, Brick could have been manipulated without even realizing it.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

A threat to Sonny's life on General Hospital

On the April 28 episode of General Hospital, a life-threatening moment occurred in Sonny's Los Angeles hospital room. A disguised nurse tried to administer a lethal dose, but Brick acted in time, shooting her before she could go further.

With Sonny being unconscious and the requirement being so urgent, Brick phoned the WSB for help, something he had never done before. Instead of the local officials or Sonny's usual crew, it was Brennan who showed up.

He claimed to have been in the area on another assignment, and he covered for them to handle the cleanup. Then, Carly showed up a little later and was appalled at what she saw, but Brennan took charge right away and told her everything was fine.

Sonny, who was still under sedation, had a dream about his late father Mike, who pressed him to make an exit out of the mob. When Sonny finally awakened, Carly told him that Brick had rescued him from death, but left out some of the most dramatic details that viewers are now struggling with.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kristina visited the grave of her daughter, Alexis was presented with a dagger linked to Sidwell, and Josslyn faced more WSB pressure as her mission rolled on. Further, Professor Dalton's visit to The Savoy added another twist to Josslyn's story, while Tracy kept trying to turn Gio on Sonny.

However, between all the intrigue, fans can't shake what happened in that hospital room; Brennan got there in a flash as Brick made a strange choice. Thus, Sonny, as always, could be in worse danger than he realizes.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

