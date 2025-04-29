"Both Sidwell and Brennan want Sonny’s turf” – General Hospital fans speculate on who might have sent the hitwoman to kill Sonny

Drama is growing on General Hospital, with audiences caught up in the drama of who contracted out a hitwoman to shoot Sonny. Now that Sonny is recovering from his latest heart surgery, whatever drama goes down around him gets even more treacherous.

Ad

A fan discussion has now flared up, and the hottest theory surrounds two players: Sidwell and Brennan. It was a feeling that there might be more than one man scheming in Sonny's shadow.

Now, fans are analyzing every move and connection, trying to decide which man had the most to gain or whether they're even working together. Sidwell and Brennan have both been touting Sonny's ear recently and what they've done has raised plenty of eyebrows.

Ad

Trending

"Time will tell. The nurse did look like Collette. Natalia did tell Sidwell about the surgery. Both Sidwell and Brennan want Sonny’s turf."

One comment summed up the speculation of the fans. The comment mentioned how it could either be Sonny or Brennan, given that both of them want Sonny's position.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Supporters at once latched onto the theory that Brennan may have paid for the hitwoman. The controversy began with the titular comment concerning Sidwell and Brennan's ambition.

Ad

Others agreed, indicating that Brennan would have the resources and motive, considering how much information he has regarding Sonny's personal life.

Screenshots from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

But more fans turned their attention to Sidwell. Entries piled up regarding how Sidwell had been notified of Sonny's surgery by Natalia, and that fact could have given him the perfect moment to strike.

Ad

Fans commented that Sidwell had already been looking for a way to take out Sonny as an obstacle in Port Charles.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Others suggested that it could be other characters, such as Drew, Victor, and even Natalia. A few assumed that both Sidwell and Brennan could be working together and hired the hitwomen together.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

A hitwoman posing as a nurse tried to kill Sonny on General Hospital

Sonny's recent brush with death has been unfolding against the backdrop of renewed hostilities in Port Charles. Sonny long kept his heart troubles under wraps before finally going into treatment.

Ad

He went in for surgery, but danger still followed him to the hospital. A woman posing as a nurse attempted to kill Sonny when he was recovering. Luckily, Sonny came in time, but the party responsible for sending her is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Sidwell has been collaborating with Drew and Jordan to drive Sonny out of the waterfront venture. Talks have uncovered that Sidwell sees Sonny as an obstacle to their desire to relocate the esplanade to Sonny's piers.

Ad

Ad

Sidwell has declared in so many words that he cannot wait until the day Sonny will no longer be a problem to them. At the same time, Brennan's actions have been questioned. Brick called the WSB when there was a crisis in the hospital, and Brennan showed up soon afterward.

He claimed to be in the neighborhood for a meeting, but everyone else found it suspicious. Brennan's history with Carly complicates whether or not he would harm Sonny, but it has not cleared him of suspicion by viewers.

Ad

To the tension was added Natalia's loose talk about Sonny's operation, bringing Sidwell to notice Sonny's vulnerable condition. This link has contributed to speculation that Sidwell could have had the motive and means to strike now.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More