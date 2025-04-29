General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 30 to May 9, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Rivalries and clashes are proliferating on General Hospital's upcoming episodes. On one hand, Nina Reeves is determined to pull out all the stops to separate her daughter from Congressman Drew. On the other hand, the recent attack on the unconscious Sonny is likely to set the ball rolling for a deeper investigation into his enemies.

Elsewhere, Kai Taylor's upcoming experimental surgery will cause worry for Trina. Although Kai remains hopeful, the spoilers hint at a shocking twist coming his way soon. Kristina may also have some worrying news coming her way if her mother opens up to her.

The past week on General Hospital put many plans into action. For one, Jordan joined Sidwell and Drew, while keeping Curtis informed on the same. On the other side, Josslyn was seen making progress on her mission, while her handler, Vaughn, took updates. Meanwhile, the Lulu-Brook Lynn relationship saw some fireworks as the former's assignment on adoption put the latter on guard.

Elsewhere, Tracy paid Councilman Ezra a fat cheque to bring down Sonny's business. She also tried to convince Gio to vote against his benefactor. Gio's dilemma will likely continue in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, one of the long-running ABC daily soaps.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Drew will give explanations for his situation

As April 28, 2025, saw, Dr. Portia procured ketamine to hand over to Nina Reeves. The latter will hand it to Jacinda and ask her to drug Congressman Drew. After that, Jacinda is supposed to set the stage for Willow to walk into and find her lover in bed with another woman.

The upcoming episodes will see this situation strain Willow and Drew's relationship, pushing the Congressman to come up with explanations that his woman will likely not accept.

However, if he remembers being drugged, he will know who to point fingers at. Moreover, if he corners Jacinda, the latter may spill the source of this scheme. In that case, Nina's plan may result in a spat with her daughter.

In the meantime, Drew's actions of bribing the German clinic worker to stop Willow from meeting Michael may also come out. Either Jason or Carly may talk to Michael and realize that he was unaware of Willow's visit. Whether that will be held against Drew remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Sonny's attack brings up more questions

After his successful surgery, fans saw an attempt to eliminate Sonny on Monday's episode, dated April 28, 2025. While Brick entered his room and thwarted the plan right away, he, Carly and Jack Brennan realized the looming danger to Sonny. Meanwhile, Sonny dreamt of his dead father, Mike Corbin, and expressed his desire to keep his family away from any peril.

The upcoming General Hospital episodes while find Sonny at the centre of two storylines. In one, Tracy, Drew, Ezra and many of Port Charles residents will try to destroy his piers and business. While some think Sonny is a danger to society, others want to destroy him out of spite and to take up his business, such as Sidwell.

The other story arc will find Sonny's friends and well-wishers worried about Sonny's life. Carly may ask for Brennan's help in investigating the enemy who targeted Sonny but got her son, Michael, instead. Brick may also investigate, while Jason will be pulled in to protect Sonny. Whether this throws up the name of a suspect remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Kai's surgery may not go as planned

As fans know, Drew Caine offered to invest in Kai Taylor's surgery that would help the latter to continue to play. However, Curtis smelled personal advantage on Drew's part in the plan. On the other hand, Dr. Portia warned Kai that it was an experimental surgery with more failure cases than successes. Moreover, Trina Robinson showed concern about it as well.

Despite all the warnings, Kai chose to have his surgery. Trina wanted to support his decision, and they celebrated the night before his surgery. The soap's spoilers hint at a botched procedure. Whether Kai ends up with a bad limb or partial paralysis remains to be seen.

However, in the upcoming episodes, Kai will end up gloomy over his condition. He may express regret about not heeding all the alerts and advice. He may share his thoughts with Trina, who will stand by him in his grief.

The other General Hospital story arcs for the upcoming weeks include Kristina's open discussion with her mother. She may learn about Ava's extortion and the danger looming over her. Elsewhere, Lulu Spencer will have an emotional conversation with her former spouse, Dante, while the latter will process a request from his friend, Chase.

Continue watching ABC every weekday to catch the latest drama and action on General Hospital to get updates on Sonny's danger and Kai's health condition.

