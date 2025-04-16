Who plays Trina Robinson on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Fan-favorite Trina Robinson is currently being portrayed by Tabyana Ali, who took over on March 25, 2022. Ali is the third actress to play Trina Robinson on General Hospital, following Tiana Le (June 2017 to March 2018) and Sydney Mikayla (February 2019 to March 2022).

General Hospital fans know Trina as the biological daughter of Curtis Ashford and Dr. Portia Robinson. She was raised by Lt. Marcus Taggert, her legal father and a central figure in her life. Ali's time as Trina is memorable. Aside from her notable storylines, she also had to deal with real-life challenges that came with portraying her character.

General Hospital: A glimpse at Trina Robinson's character

Trina Robinson was introduced on General Hospital in 2017 as Josslyn Jack's best friend. She quickly became a central figure on the show and made a name for herself in Port Charles.

Her passion for art made her a perfect fit as an intern at Ava Jerome's art gallery. Later, she became her assistant and formed a close relationship.

One of Trina's notable storylines was being falsely accused of recording and distributing an intimate video of her friends, Josslyn and Cameron. She went to a trial for this, where Spencer Cassadine testified that they were together when the video was distributed.

Later, it was revealed that Esme Prince was the real culprit. Apparently, she framed Trina out of jealousy.

Trina's romantic relationship also became a focal point of General Hospital. Her bond with Spencer deepened even more as they became a couple. Tragically, Spencer was presumed dead in 2024, leaving Trina in despair.

Fast forward to the present day, Trina seems ready to move on from Spencer. She could move on thanks to GH's new character, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup).

Trina's character has evolved over the years, and so have the challenges that come with portraying it. In a guest column written by Ali for Deadline on July 25, 2024, she opened up about the emotional toll of playing Trina.

The actress noted that while she enjoys portraying the character, online trolls have occasionally made the experience challenging. Ali revealed she's been getting "racially charged and life-threatening comments," most of which were "incredibly hurtful and damaging."

"Even with all the accomplishments I had made in my career and beyond, I still accepted the negative comments as some part of the truth. It took some months of letting go of the narrative and accepting that I'm not mediocre, that I am beautiful, that I have value, and that I am talented," Ali wrote for Deadline on July 25, 2024.

More about General Hospital star Tabyana Ali

Tabyana Ali was born on January 28, 2002, in San Antonio, Texas. She attended Hidden Forest Elementary and Trinity Christian Academy in San Antonio. Growing up, she was fond of singing, dancing, and performing.

In April 2023, Ali told the Dishing With Digest podcast that she was a creative child. She used her imagination to write short films and scripts at a young age, and her family has been supportive of her chosen path.

Even as a kid, they had already exposed her to soap operas. So, when Ali announced that she had been cast on General Hospital, they went "insane." Later, Ali and her mother moved to California to pursue her acting career.

Ali's first acting gig was for a commercial when she was eight. Her first onscreen appearance was as a contestant in a game show Win, Lose, or Draw.

In 2015, she appeared in an episode of New Girl and in A Kid Called Mayonnaise in 2017. In 2019, she voiced the character of Leelee in Shimmer and Shine. Ali also appeared in an episode of The Big Show Show in 2020.

In 2021, Ali appeared in Stuck Together as Alana Kirby. The same year, she starred as Regina in the film Horror Noire. Ali's big break came in 2022 when she landed the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital. In 2024, she bagged a supporting lead role as Honor on Empire Waist.

Beyond acting, Tabyana Ali is also an author. She published her first children's book, My Flower Child, in 2020, followed by My Super B in 2023.

