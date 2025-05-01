What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 2, 2025)?

In The Bold and the Beautiful's May 1, 2025 episode, Hope just found out that Liam has been living with Steffy and Finn, and she knows something’s off. He blamed it on plumbing problems, but his odd behavior, like wearing a ski hat indoors, raised even more questions.

Ad

Steffy and Finn looked nervous the entire time, and Hope wasn’t buying Liam’s excuses. Meanwhile, Carter had been missing Hope badly and texted her, asking to meet. Liam picked up on the tension and pushed Hope to consider giving Carter another chance. He told her that time is short and that Carter truly loves her. Hope didn’t give a clear answer, but she’s been thinking about it.

Ad

Trending

In the May 2, 2025, episode, spoilers suggest Hope will finally meet with Carter in private at Brooke’s house. Carter will open up about how much he misses her and ask her to imagine a future together. Hope will have to decide if she’s ready to start over or walk away for good.

Liam will keep urging her to move forward and make peace. Meanwhile, Steffy will struggle emotionally as she realizes Liam’s health is declining faster than expected. Finn will try to support her, but the reality of losing Liam will hit harder than ever.

Ad

What to expect from the May 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On the May 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will head over to Brooke’s house to meet with Carter after receiving his text. She will still have Liam’s words in her mind as she tries to decide whether to give Carter another chance. Carter will not waste time once they’re alone.

Ad

He will tell Hope that he misses her and that he still sees a future for them. He will ask her to think about everything they built before things fell apart. Carter will also bring up how he stayed at Forrester Creations because he believed in her and what they could do together. He will ask Hope if she’s willing to start fresh and try again.

Hope will listen without interrupting and think about how their relationship ended and the pain that came with it, especially after she was forced out of the company. Carter will ask her directly if she wants him the way he still wants her. Hope will take her time before responding. The episode will end without a full answer, but she will agree to consider everything Carter has said.

Ad

Meanwhile, Liam will continue staying at Steffy and Finn’s place while keeping his condition hidden. He will still refuse to tell Hope about the tumor, saying it’s not the right time. Liam will believe he can protect her by keeping her in the dark. Steffy will disagree but will keep the secret for now. Liam will continue trying to make the most of the time he has left, especially when it comes to Beth and Kelly.

Ad

Steffy will find it harder to stay quiet about Liam’s health. She will break down in front of Finn again and open up about how helpless she feels. She will remember how close they came to losing Eric last year and wonder why Liam can’t be saved the same way. Finn will try to be reassuring, but he won’t make promises. He will say more tests need to be done, and they’ll just have to wait.

Ad

Elsewhere, Katie might show up with new information about Daphne. If that happens, she could share her suspicions with Hope. That could play a role in helping Hope think more clearly about her future with Carter.

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Katie has never fully trusted Daphne, and she may have found something that makes her concerns harder to ignore. If Katie does appear, it will be a short but important scene that pushes things forward.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful episode will move Hope, Carter, Liam, and Steffy into bigger turning points without settling anything just yet.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More