The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 1, 2025): Liam hides his condition from Hope while pushing her to reconcile with Carter

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful airing on May 1, 2025, tension rose as Liam kept his health issues a secret while staying at Steffy and Finn’s. Even though Steffy pushed him to tell the truth, he didn’t want Hope to know. When Hope visited the cliff house, she grew suspicious of Liam’s vague excuse.

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra celebrated a big moment and grew closer to Will. Carter struggled with missing Hope, while Ridge tried to focus on work. Still, Carter asked Ridge to give Hope another shot at the company, and maybe with him, too.

As the truth hit harder, Steffy leaned on Finn, scared of losing Liam. Hope also faced her feelings and got a surprising push from Liam to think about her future with Carter.

Liam’s secret weighs heavily

At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn gave Liam his medication and reminded him they wanted him to stay well. Steffy offered food, but Liam wasn’t hungry and kept to himself. He didn’t want anyone, including Kelly or Hope, to know about his move. Steffy disagreed, saying Hope had a right to know.

Hope, still upset over Carter, called Liam. When he mentioned staying with Steffy and Finn, she became suspicious. He blamed it on plumbing problems, but she decided to come over.

Before she arrived, Liam told Steffy he didn’t want to tell Hope the truth. Steffy and Finn said he was family and deserved support, but Liam just wanted to hold on to some control.

Hope confronts Liam

Hope arrived at the cliff house, and Finn let her in. Liam told her he’d be staying in the guest house and stuck to the plumbing excuse. When she asked about his headscarf, he joked about forgetting hair products. Hope didn’t believe him and asked what was really going on.

Liam avoided the truth and changed the subject to Carter. Hope admitted she still had feelings. Liam told her life was short and encouraged her to give Carter another chance. His words moved her, and she felt comforted.

Steffy’s breaking point

At the hospital, Finn told Steffy that Liam needed more tests. Steffy broke down, afraid Liam might not make it. She remembered how Finn once saved her grandfather and hoped he could do the same for Liam. But the truth hit hard. “We’re losing him, Finn,” she cried. Finn held her, both of them feeling helpless.

Electra’s big moment

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, the mood was upbeat. Ridge praised Electra for her success with the jewelry line, calling it a dream come true. Will joked about getting a promotion but was sent to get coffee.

Later, Electra and Will shared a romantic moment backstage. Will admitted she was the reason he stayed in Los Angeles after leaving boarding school. They kissed while growing closer.

Carter makes his case

Carter told Ridge he felt bad for Hope. Ridge said Hope hadn’t apologized yet. Carter reminded Ridge of Hope's contributions to the company and urged him to talk to Steffy about it.

Later, Carter found a folder for Hope's line and sent her a message: “I’d like to see you.” Hope received it, and Liam urged her to give Carter a chance.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

