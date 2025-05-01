The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 30, 2025): Brooke pushed Ridge to confront his feelings while Hope comes forward to support her mother

The recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on April 30, 2025, highlighted Brooke and Ridge’s strong connection after their runway moment. Brooke asked Ridge to be honest about his feelings, while Eric insisted they still belonged together. Ridge felt stuck between his past with Brooke and his present with Taylor.

Meanwhile, Hope admitted her mistakes and told Brooke she wanted her to be happy. Carter faced pressure from Zende and Katie as Daphne confessed she was in love with him. Everyone questioned each other’s true intentions.

By the end, Brooke told Ridge she still loved him and called herself his “Logan, now and always.” Ridge was left torn as both Brooke and Eric pushed him to decide what he really wanted.

Brooke challenges Ridge to confront his feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began with Brooke confronting Ridge at Forrester Creations after their steamy runway moment. She asked if he really felt nothing, but Ridge said it was all part of Eric’s plan. Brooke disagreed, saying their passion on stage was real. She urged Ridge to be honest with himself.

Later, Eric joined Ridge and pushed him to stop denying his feelings. He said Taylor brought peace, but Brooke brought passion, and that Ridge always came back to her. Eric told Ridge it was time to face the truth.

Hope opens up and offers her support

At Brooke's house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope overheard her mother discussing the success of the fashion show. Although Hope wasn’t there, she praised Brooke and apologized for her role in the breakup with Ridge. Hope admitted her mistakes and said she wanted her mother to be happy. Surprisingly, Hope told Brooke that if she still wanted Ridge, she supported it.

This marked an emotional shift for Hope. Instead of focusing on her past with Carter, she put her mother’s happiness first. Brooke was touched by Hope’s words, and their bond grew stronger. It felt like a step toward healing and a possible reunion between Brooke and Ridge.

Carter is caught in the middle

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter thought about his past with Hope, remembering how safe she made him feel. Before Carter could reflect further, Zende walked in and questioned him about his relationship with Daphne. Carter denied anything was going on, but Zende didn’t believe him, especially after hearing that Daphne had been working with fragrance experts.

Katie confronted Daphne, asking if she came to Los Angeles to ruin Hope and Carter’s relationship. Daphne avoided the question at first, but eventually, under pressure from Katie and Zende, Daphne finally admitted that her original goal was to help Steffy break up Carter and Hope.

However, after getting to know Carter, she fell for him and claimed her feelings were real. Carter overheard part of the conversation and walked in, clearly surprised and confused. Both Daphne and Katie showed concern for Carter, but the tension between them was obvious.

Katie warned Daphne not to hurt Carter, knowing how much he had been through. Daphne claimed her feelings were genuine, but Katie didn’t buy it. Carter was left feeling torn, unsure about Daphne and his situation with Hope.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

