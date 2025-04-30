The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 29, 2025): Eric pushes Ridge to confront his feelings for Brooke while Katie grows suspicious of Daphne

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 29, 2025, after the successful fashion show, tensions were high in the Forrester family. Ridge felt torn between Taylor and Brooke, while Eric believed Ridge’s future was still with Brooke.

At Brooke’s house, she and Katie discussed the night’s events. Brooke was hopeful after Ridge’s reaction, but Taylor grew unsure about their relationship. Katie sensed trouble ahead.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Carter faced both work success and romantic drama. Daphne kept pursuing him, and Zende uncovered something that could expose their plan. Steffy and Taylor struggled to understand Ridge’s mixed signals as family tensions grew.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Ridge’s inner conflict resurfaces

At the Forrester mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge couldn’t stop thinking about Brooke’s stunning walk in the showstopper gown. A call praising her beauty took him back to their memories in Portofino. Though he told Taylor he was happy with her, his thoughts told a different story. Taylor, happy with the show’s success, noticed the growing distance between them.

Steffy came by and mentioned how social media credited Brooke for the show’s success. This made Taylor uneasy, even though Ridge tried to downplay it. After Ridge left, Steffy saw that Taylor was upset and offered comfort, but Taylor was clearly shaken.

The episode ended with Ridge feeling torn. Eric had told him that Taylor deserved better than heartbreak, but Ridge couldn’t stop thinking about Brooke and the special connection they shared. Brooke’s voice echoed in his mind, hinting that his heart might already be leading him back to her.

Brooke dares to hope again

Brooke spent the morning with Katie and Eric, still processing the fashion show. Katie praised Brooke’s walk and suggested that Ridge’s reaction was more than just professional. Brooke admitted that the moment felt special, making her hopeful about a possible romance with Ridge again.

Eric shared that he planned for Brooke to wear the showstopper gown to help Ridge realize where he truly belongs. Although Ridge went home with Taylor, both Katie and Eric believed that Ridge's heart still belonged to Brooke.

Eric confronts Ridge at the office

At the office, Eric found Ridge sketching and asked about his thoughts on the show. Ridge said it was a success, but was upset about Brooke’s unexpected appearance. Eric defended his decision, saying it was meant to show unity and bring back the magic.

Eric urged Ridge to stop denying his feelings for Brooke, believing she was his true match. Ridge resisted, insisting he was committed to Taylor, but Eric remained sure that Brooke was his future.

Daphne’s scheme starts to unravel

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne praised Carter and hinted at wanting more. Carter mentioned Hope, but Daphne urged him to move on.

Zende overheard and later confronted Daphne about her feelings for Carter. She admitted she hadn’t expected to care so much. Zende warned her about the risks of their plan to separate Hope and Carter, hinting that more people were noticing. Katie, who had overheard, asked Daphne if she was using her fragrances to manipulate Carter’s emotions.

Steffy tries to reassure her mother

At Eric’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy tried to calm Taylor. Taylor was upset, wondering if Ridge’s feelings for Brooke had returned after the show. Steffy reassured her, saying Ridge had chosen her, but Taylor worried Brooke’s past manipulations might happen again.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

