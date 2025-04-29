How many roles did Krista Allen play on The Bold and the Beautiful? All characters explored

The Bold and the Beautiful is among the longest-running daytime soap operas in the US. Set in Los Angeles, the show revolves mainly around the Forrester family and their fashion business. The plot of the soap covers themes like complex family dynamics, infidelity, fake death, and much more.

Actress Krista Allen has played two roles on The Bold and the Beautiful: the character of Dr. Taylor Hayes and a minor role as Shelly, who appeared for only three episodes. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the soap opera starred the same actor for a different role; in the past, actresses like Adrienne Frantz and Joanna Johnson also portrayed two characters on The Bold and the Beautiful.

All characters portrayed by Krista Allen on The Bold and the Beautiful

1) Shelly (1995)

Krista Allen first appeared on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as Shelly in 1995. Shelly was a patron at the Bikini Bar, however, she appeared on the show for merely three episodes.

2) Dr. Taylor Hayes (2021 - 2023)

Dr. Taylor Hayes is a fictional character on The Bold and the Beautiful. The character was first introduced on the daytime soap opera in 1990 by Hunter Tylo, who played the part of Hayes for over 29 years. Then, Krista Allen stepped into the role in 2021, when Dr. Hayes returned to Los Angeles after finishing her mission in Africa.

Taylor came to surprise and meet daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan, revealing that she went to Africa to stay away from Ridge, as she still loved him. She said it was hard seeing Ridge with Brooke, so she decided to leave the country. Later, during the Christmas season, when the news about John's (Steffy's husband) biological mother came out, Taylor suggested that Steffy invite her for dinner.

However, during the dinner, Taylor warned Sheila (John's biological mother) to be grateful that she let her in and to never show up unannounced. Taylor, who was still in love with her ex-husband Ridge, then found some crucial information; when Ridge was out on a business trip, Brooke's ex Deacon had shown up at their place and Brooke had spent a night with him.

Then, after all the hassle, Ridge broke up with Brooke and got back with Taylor. Meanwhile, the character of Taylor is currently portrayed by Rebecca Budig. In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, Ridge is with Taylor, but at the fashion show, the latter gets into a heated argument with Brooke.

The two get into an argument as Eric chooses Brooke to be his showstopper, and the dress is a wedding gown from the past. This led to Ridge coming close to Brooke again, and Taylor is left alone backstage with daughter Steffy.

An insight into the life of Krista Allen

Krista Allen is an American actress born on April 5, 1971, in Ventura, California. The actress married Justin Moritt in 1996, and together they have a son, Jake Moritt. However, the couple got divorced in 1999. Later, Allen got married to Mams Taylor in 2010, but the two got divorced in 2012.

Apart from playing Dr. Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful, the 54-year-old has been a part of several other projects, such as Significant Mother, Castle, Best Mom, Perception, Love Bites, and more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch its latest episodes on the CBS Network.

