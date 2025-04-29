The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 30 to May 9, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful is heading into a dramatic and eventful run as April turns into May. Spoilers for two weeks from April 30 to May 9, 2025, offer huge showdowns, jaw-dropping discoveries, and sweeping changes in some of the romances.

Ad

Brooke Logan will be heartbroken as Ridge Forrester continues to be faithful to Taylor Hayes. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester will rush to Liam Spencer's defense, giving unexpected support as he quietly struggles with his medical crisis.

Hope Logan will be torn in half as she struggles with her feelings for Carter Walton while also learning ominous new information about Liam. Katie Logan will go after Daphne Rose after catching her playing games with Carter.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge chooses Taylor over Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

During the weeks of April 30–May 2, 2025, Ridge will fight Eric Forrester over the runway show fiasco after being angered that Eric had secretly planned for Brooke to be the "showstopper" for the fashion show.

Although Ridge will be thrilled with how great the gown sold, he will also feel betrayed on Taylor's behalf. Eric will once more urge Ridge to revisit reconciliation with Brooke, but Ridge will ultimately remain loyal to Taylor, shutting the door on making amends with Brooke.

Ad

Brooke will take comfort in Hope, but Ridge's final decision will leave her heartbroken and questioning her future.

Katie uncovers Daphne's lie on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, Katie will keep an eye on Daphne and catch her kissing Carter, which will raise alarm bells right away. After listening in on Daphne and Zende Forrester Dominguez's conversation, Katie will learn that Daphne has been working on Steffy's instructions to sabotage Carter's love affair with Hope.

Ad

Katie will confront Daphne face-to-face and will soon rush to tell Carter about the scheme. Daphne will try to explain her conduct, but her manipulation is about to be shattered.

Hope gets suspicious of Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

At the same time, Liam will be moving in with Steffy and Finn at the cliff house, which will make Hope suspicious. Even though Liam will attempt to downplay things, his evasive responses will do nothing to alleviate the situation except fuel more questioning.

Hope will sense that something is amiss when Liam encourages her to go after Carter and not dwell on both of their messy history. Hope will begin to wonder if there is something Liam isn't telling her, and her intuition will bear her out.

Ad

Carter confronts Daphne, and Hope makes a choice on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the week of May 5–9, 2025, tensions will keep on building. Carter will finally discover Daphne's real agenda and will confront her in a fiery exchange. Spoilers suggest that Carter will make it clear he has no interest in Daphne, effectively ending her sojourn in Los Angeles.

Ad

In the meantime, Hope will not take Carter's new plea for the future lightly, especially following Liam's provocation. Hope and Carter's future could be a pivotal choice.

Liam's secret is on the verge of exposure on The Bold and the Beautiful

Elsewhere, Liam's plight will be on the verge of becoming public knowledge. There is growing fear that Kelly Spencer will unintentionally leak news about Liam's health problems.

Ad

Ad

To further compound that, Li Finnegan may get wind of the reality during one of Liam's doctor appointments, and she may be loath to inform Bill Spencer, given their turbulent history. Bill's hospital visit may put him in the right spot at the wrong moment, and it will pressure the secret toward coming to light.

Brooke confronts a devastating new reality on The Bold and the Beautiful

Finally, Brooke will be forced to hear the tough rejection from Ridge. Having kept the dream of a reunion alive, Brooke will have to picture her life without Ridge in it. This will be a defining moment for Brooke as she is going to venture into something new.

Ad

As Ridge chooses to stay with Taylor, Brooke has to come to accept the fact and move on. Nick's return in June after 13 years would allow Brooke to venture into a new relationship.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More