In the recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope ended her relationship with Carter. By taking advantage of this opportunity, Daphne decided to make a move towards Carter. She had earlier mentioned having a crush on him. With Hope out of the picture, she finally planned to act on her desire.

As Daphne prepares for a new love story in the daytime drama, rumors have sparked regarding her true identity. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful speculated that Daphne and Steffy could be sisters, as Daphne might be Taylor's daughter with Prince Omar.

When Omar kidnapped Taylor for the first time, she could have had a baby. When he kidnapped her for the second time, Taylor became close to a little girl, who could have been a young Daphne.

However, the rumors remain unconfirmed as there has been no official confirmation by the showrunners regarding Daphne's paternity.

As the rumors sparked about Daphne being Taylor and Prince's daughter, several fans took to social media to express their opinions about the situation. Viewers posted on Facebook to debate whether Daphne would come out as Taylor and Prince's daughter.

One fan, going by the name Jenny Crawford, posted that nothing would surprise her anymore.

Jenny stated:

"Nothing would surprise me anymore with B & B."

A post made by a fan regarding Daphne's true identity (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented under the post and shared a similar sentiment about the entire situation. Viewers addressed the rumor and posted their interpretations on Facebook.

While one netizen commented that she always thought Daphne was Taylor and Omar's daughter, another viewer stated that Prince Omar saved Taylor when she was suffering from memory loss.

More fan reactions state that Daphne might be Taylor and Prince's daughter (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

However, some fans debunked the rumour and said that Prince and Taylor never consummated. Viewers started speculating what could happen next on the show.

While some fans commented that Taylor should get back with Prince and Brooke should also find a good man, another viewer denied the rumor, claiming that the showrunner and changing history by making things up.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Will flirted with Electra and said that he had fallen in love with her. As he opened up about his feelings, Electra received a message from Ivy and rushed back to the office.

After Electra left, Luna tried to flirt with Will. She tried to justify killing two men, saying that she was not in the right headspace.

Sheila spent some time with Luna. When Luna referred to her as her grandma, she got excited. As they discussed life, Sheila asked Luna what she wanted to achieve in her life. Luna opened up about her feelings and said that she wanted to be with Will.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon entered the apartment and interrupted Sheila and Luna's conversation. Sheila asked Luna to hide since she had not informed Deacon about her newfound granddaughter.

When Sheila finally informed Deacon about Luna being her granddaughter, he was furious. He could not digest the fact that his wife's granddaughter was the woman who killed two of his closest friends.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila tried explaining to Deacon about how Poppy conceived Luna. She said that Poppy had a one-night stand with Finn a long time ago. However, Poppy lied about Luna's paternity until Finn figured it out and allowed Luna to grow up believing lies.

Deacon expressed his true emotions to Sheila and said that he was quite upset about the situation. He angrily stated that Sheila could not have both him and Luna in her life.

Unwilling to adjust, Deacon said that Sheila would eventually have to choose between him and Luna in the future.

With all the dramatic events unfolding and shocking secrets surfacing in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out the truth about Daphne's real parents.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

