“That is the big secret Poppy is hiding”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans speculate on a new theory about why Finn isn’t Luna’s father

The Bold and the Beautiful, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, is a long-running American soap opera. It debuted in 1987 as a spin-off to The Young and the Restless.

Set in Los Angeles, it centers around the lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families. The Bold and the Beautiful never runs out of wild twists, and right now, everyone’s obsessed with Luna’s dad.

This week’s episode dropped a bombshell when Poppy shut down Finn’s paternity questions, sparking a fresh wave of theories. Fans think Poppy stole eggs from her sister Li to have Luna, making Li the real mom.

Trending

Netizens are torn about this new possible plot twist. The show’s known for bringing dead characters back or inventing secret twins, but an egg heist is new. A viewer initiated a conversation about this new theory and wrote on Facebook,

“Finn is NOT the father, because Poppy is Not the mother. I read that she stole Li's eggs. That is Li's daughter. That is the big secret that Poppy is hiding.”

Screenshot from Facebook

Reactions to this post blew up fast. Most folks called the idea “way beyond stupid.” One person joked, “Stole eggs? How? Did she sneak into Li’s fridge?”

Others pointed out Li supposedly couldn’t have kids, so stealing eggs makes zero sense. A few wondered why Li wouldn’t just use a surrogate if she wanted a baby.

Screenshot from Facebook

However, not everyone hated the twist, some found it interesting. Some viewers bought up Luna's looks and questioned if maybe Li is her mom after all. Others pointed out that Poppy's jumpy behavior about Luna's paternity hides something fishy.

Still, the biggest complaint? Fans feel that the show is dragging this out. Comments like “Just tell us already!” and “This is nuts!” popped up everywhere.

Screenshot from Facebook

A handful tried to stay positive. “At least it’s creative,” one person said. Another joked, “They brought back Sheila from the dead—why not stolen eggs?”

But even the fans laughing about it agreed: the writers need to wrap this up before viewers give up.

Screenshot from Facebook

Recent Developments of The Bold and the Beautiful

This week’s episode of The Bold and The Beautiful heightened up the tension. Finn cornered Poppy, demanding to know if he is Luna’s dad.

She dodged him at first, saying there were “other guys” back then. But when Finn pushed for answers, Poppy finally snapped claiming that he was not Luna’s father.

Meanwhile, Luna bonded with Bill. Their chat about messed-up moms got deep. Luna pushed Bill to open up about his past, hinting she might dig into her own family secrets next.

Over at Forrester, Steffy and Ridge plotted with Daphne Rose to wreck Carter and Hope’s partnership.

The Bold and The Beautiful episode ended with Poppy in tears, Finn looking lost, and zero answers about Luna’s dad. With Steffy’s plan rolling and Luna’s mystery still hanging, next week promises more chaos and perhaps more answers.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback