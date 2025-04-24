"He has no backbone" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans call out Finn for letting Steffy and Li control him

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 17, 2025, Li visited Finn's office and noticed that something was not right. She quickly figured out that Finn was thinking about Luna. She reminded him of Poppy's lies and Luna's questionable actions. Li said Luna had no place in their lives since she nearly killed Steffy.

As the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful progressed, Liam and Steffy discussed Luna's future. Liam recalled being close to Finn, but blamed his father for protecting Luna over his family. When Liam asked Steffy if Finn agreed with her position about Luna, Steffy made it clear that she had no plans to let Luna into their lives.

While addressing the current ongoings in the show, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Finn being controlled by Li and Steffy. Viewers slammed Finn for not having a backbone and criticized him for obeying whatever Li and Steffy told him. One fan named Jeff Boudreaux commented on a Facebook post, saying that Finn never had a backbone. Jeff stated:

"He has no backbone whatsoever."

Jeff responded to a post made by Ronnie Crawford. Ronnie posted on Facebook on April 17, 2025, stating that Finn was under the control of Li and Steffy. Ronnie wrote:

"I don't understand Finn. How do you let your wife and step mom control your feelings?"

Several fans commented on the thread and shared similar sentiments about Finn lacking a strong stance of his own. A netizen slammed Finn and called him weak, saying that she would not waste her time watching his character. On the other hand, another fan explained that one's spouse has the right to advise if one's actions harm their family.

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the situation involving Finn, Li, and Steffy. While one viewer claimed that Finn was always controlled by Steffy, another contended that Li and Steffy did not want a maniac (Luna) in their family.

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 23, 2025. In this episode, Liam was shocked when he learned about his inoperable brain tumor. He had promised his daughter, Kelly, to always remain by her side. He did not know that he only had a few months to live.

Steffy got upset after learning about Liam’s health diagnosis and struggled to accept that he was dying. She finally gathered enough courage to convey the news to Liam, with whom she shared a daughter.

Meanwhile, Liam could not believe Steffy when she told him about his declining health. She explained the medical details of his diagnosis and stated that he had a mass in his brain that was inoperable. When Liam started experiencing some pain, Steffy became alert and decided to take him to the hospital.

However, Liam denied saying he wanted to be at home. He refused to believe Steffy and insisted that he was not dying. When Liam stressed that modern medicine could cure every disease, Steffy shook her head as tears rolled down her face.

Later, Finn shared an emotional moment with Kelly. After they had their father-daughter dance, Kelly continued to talk about her father, Liam. Finn attempted to comfort her and assured her that the bond between them would never fade.

On the other hand, Carter begged Hope to come back into his life. As they engaged in an emotional confrontation, Hope accused him of abandoning her when she needed him the most. Carter apologized and asked her to rebuild their future. Lastly, Hope explained that she had been rethinking everything, including her past relationship with Liam.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

