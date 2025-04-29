"Eric looked like a complete idiot!" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans divide over the showstopper twist

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on April 28, 2025, and saw Brooke captivate the audience's attention when she walked at the fashion show. While she was chosen to be the showstopper by Eric, the decision to have her wear a special dress caused some tension. When an argument broke about the showstopper, Eric defended his decision to have Brooke do it, stating that it was important for Forrester's legacy.
Fans who watched the episode discussed the ongoing drama on social media and expressed their opinions on Eric's decision to feature Brooke. Many fans called out Steffy and Taylor for being upset. Meanwhile, others slammed Eric, saying that he looked like a fool. One fan, going by the name Marilyn Israel Hicks, commented on Facebook, saying that Eric looked like an idiot.
"Eric looked like a complete idiot!! And sounded even worse!!" the fan said.
Marilyn responded to a Facebook post made by Ronnie Crawford on April 28, 2025, talking about the aftermath of Eric's decision.
"He said what he said. And nobody can say anything else," Crawford wrote.
Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Eric's choice to select Brooke for the showstopper. While a netizen pointed out that Eric, the big boss, had the last say, another fan vouched for Steffy and Taylor, showing support for them.
Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the situation involving Eric. One viewer called out Steffy and said she was a crybaby. On the other hand, another fan slammed Eric, saying that he was a fool since he made the entire fashion show about Brooke.
Current plot dynamics involving Eric on The Bold and the Beautiful
According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke stole the spotlight on the runway. While Brooke enjoyed being in the spotlight, Eric's decision stirred trouble backstage. Steffy got upset and confronted Taylor after witnessing Brooke's unexpected appearance in the showstopper.
Taylor told Steffy that it was an accident since they got locked in the vault together. However, Steffy was not convinced and was frustrated that the focus had shifted from the family's designs.
As the show progressed, Carter was shocked to learn that Eric was behind the showstopper. He was worried about the rising tensions inside the company. However, Eric proudly defended his decision to feature Brooke in the showstopper. He explained that it was necessary to safeguard the legacy of Forrester Creations.
Although Steffy disagreed, she realized that the company's legacy mattered more than the ongoing drama. When Ridge and Taylor discussed the showstopper, Taylor felt uneasy after seeing Brooke and Ridge together. It was evident that Steffy and Taylor were not pleased with Eric's decision to choose Brooke.
Other major developments in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful
The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 28, 2025. In this episode, Brooke met Ridge on the stage to talk about her impact on the fashion show. He said that he was blown away not only by looking at her but also by the Portofino showstopper gown.
At the office, Eric was excited about the Forrester family’s return to the spotlight. Everyone became happy when Christine from Genoa City arrived at the scene to congratulate them.
Meanwhile, Eric ensured that Brooke felt the love before he headed out. Brooke said she was sure that their plan for her to win Ridge back was working.
Later, Taylor desperately tried to catch Ridge’s attention, and although he tried to reassure Taylor, after she left the room, he could not stop thinking about Brooke.
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.