The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 28, 2025): Brooke steals the spotlight while Taylor and Steffy get roasted with Eric’s decision

In the recent episodes of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on April 28, 2025, Brooke stole the spotlight with her showstopper appearance, but Eric’s choice to feature her in the dress caused some tension. While the decision sparked debate, it helped boost the company’s image.

Behind the scenes, Steffy wasn’t happy about Brooke’s dramatic entrance and the media buzz, but Eric defended his choice, thinking it was important for the company. Backstage, Carter and Daphne shared a kiss, adding a bit of romance.

As the night went on, Ridge and Taylor had mixed feelings about the showstopper, while Eric proudly took credit for the bold decision. The episode ended with an emotional moment between Brooke and Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Monday, April 28, 2025

Showstopper moment

The Forrester Creations runway show on The Bold and the Beautiful started strong, but Brooke stole the spotlight. Eric and Donna watched a report praising Brooke’s performance, which made Eric think back to when she was the center of attention in Portofino.

Their conversation was interrupted by Christine Blair, who praised Eric’s work. They all discussed how well Brooke did in the showstopper, with Katie and Zende agreeing it was a huge success.

Brooke’s appearance in the Portofino-inspired dress became the talk of the town, with Katie mentioning how influencers were going crazy over it. As the cameras flashed, Brooke was praised, and Ridge couldn’t deny it was an unforgettable moment.

Backstage drama

While Brooke enjoyed the spotlight, tensions ran high backstage. Steffy, upset by Brooke’s unexpected appearance in the showstopper, confronted Taylor. Taylor explained that it was an accident since they had been locked in the vault together. Steffy wasn’t convinced and was frustrated that the focus had shifted from the family’s designs.

Ridge, reflecting on the event, admitted that Brooke had saved the show. He joined her for a joint interview, where they talked about the energy of the night and how the showstopper set the stage for Forrester’s future. As they celebrated, Steffy and Taylor watched, each thinking about the company’s direction.

Romance and revelation

Backstage on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter and Daphne shared a kiss, which Katie saw. Meanwhile, Eric and Donna quietly reflected on the event’s success in the office. Eric took full credit for choosing Brooke to wear the iconic dress, calling it a bold move to highlight Forrester’s legacy.

Later, Zende joined Carter, and they talked about the night’s events. Carter was surprised to learn that Eric was behind the showstopper and grew worried about the tension inside the company. The episode ended with a sense of unease, as personal and professional lines seemed to blur.

The aftermath

In the office on The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric proudly defended his decision to feature Brooke, saying it was important for Forrester’s legacy. Steffy disagreed but understood the company’s legacy mattered more than drama. Ridge and Taylor talked about the showstopper, with Taylor feeling uneasy seeing Brooke and Ridge together again.

Later, Ridge and Taylor shared a loving moment, but Ridge’s thoughts on Brooke lingered. Brooke reflected on the success of the show, proud of her impact. The episode ended with Eric and Brooke sharing an emotional hug, acknowledging the challenges and triumphs ahead for the Forrester family.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

