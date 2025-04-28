"How that dress was the show stopper” — Fans debate Brooke’s look in the fashion show on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime television series in the US, which began airing in 1987. The show, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, follows the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was released on Friday, April 25, 2025. It focused on a fashion show that showcased Forrester Creations' latest collection. At the fashion show, Eric had a surprise showstopper; the showstopper dress was worn by Brooke Logan. This surprise caused quite an issue backstage, leading to a huge argument between Brooke and Taylor.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful took the fashion show very seriously and critiqued the showstopper dress. A fan, named Gisele Banks-Wesley, commented on a post:

Comment by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Tower Prince Street)

Gisele Banks-Wesley made her comment on a post shared by Tower Prince Street on April 26. The post read:

"Ridge looking at Brooke but his 💜 if with Taylor going to take something else Brooke"

The original post by Tower Prince Street (Image via Facebook/ @Tower Prince Street)

Some fans of the show believe, contrary to the statement, that Ridge is still in love with Brooke and not Taylor.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Tower Prince Street)

Meanwhile, others thought that she was wearing a beautiful dress and even thanked Eric for making Brooke the showstopper to bring back Ridge and Brooke together.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Tower Prince Street)

Some longtime fans of the show recognized the dress as the wedding dress from a past episode, where Brooke had worn it on the boat.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Tower Prince Street)

Here's an insider on what happened at The Bold and the Beautiful's fashion show

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed a fashion show on the soap opera, where Forrester Creations showcased their new line and introduced new designers, Ivy and Electra. The fashion show was star-studded, with appearances from reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. Christine Blair from The Young and the Restless also attended the event, along with famous social media personality Markell Washington.

The episode was filled with drama both on stage and backstage. The collection had blown the audience away. Later, an emotional speech by Ridge Forrester left many eyes weepy as he thanked everyone for supporting the brand throughout the years. He also thanked Carter for taking the brand to new heights.

Meanwhile, backstage was filled with drama when Taylor arrived and asked Katie and Donna to leave so she could talk to Brooke alone. Taylor accused Brooke of being an attention seeker for wearing the showstopper dress. The two got into a heated argument, which caused a delay in the show.

To stall the audience, Ridge went on stage. As he was apologizing for the delay of the showstopper. Brooke appeared from behind him, surprising him by wearing the dress. Brooke asked Ridge to join her on the stage and pose for the camera with her. Taylor, watching this from backstage, was left in shock.

Interested viewers can watch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

