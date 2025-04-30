General Hospital recap (April 30, 2025): What did Willow walk in on after returning from Germany?

In the General Hospital episode aired on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Willow came back to Port Charles and found Drew in bed with Jacinda, leaving her shocked and heartbroken. Drew had no memory of what happened the night before, while viewers saw Portia and Nina celebrating their plan’s success.

Willow came home and found Drew in bed with Jacinda. After calling him and seeing reporters outside, she entered the house and followed a trail of clothes to the bedroom. Drew was passed out, and Jacinda came out wearing only his shirt. She grabbed her money and left, leaving Willow stunned.

Willow woke Drew up and told him his date had just walked out. Drew was confused and didn’t remember anything from the night before. Willow ran off, visibly hurt. Later, she broke down crying in Nina’s arms.

Nina showed her the video footage and the article that had already gone public. Willow worried about how to explain this to the kids and couldn’t understand how Drew, the man she loved, could’ve done this. She believed something had to be off. Nina suggested maybe he had a drinking problem.

Meanwhile, Alexis went to Drew’s place and told him Scout would be staying with her. Drew watched the video and was shocked. As Alexis packed, Drew found a phone and a bra under the couch, which added to his confusion. He then rushed to Nina’s and banged on the door, demanding to see Willow.

General Hospital: Who was behind Drew’s scandal with Jacinda?

A stiff from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Portia and Nina were the ones who set up the entire situation. Earlier in the day, Portia met with Nina and celebrated the success of their plan. She said watching Drew do body shots at The Savoy was better than anything she imagined.

She also called Nina’s idea to hire Jacinda “pure genius.” Jacinda later arrived to confirm that everything went according to plan. She told them that Willow had seen the whole thing and left.

The reporters also caught it, just like they wanted. Jacinda took her payment and agreed to go into hiding in the Australian outback. After Jacinda left, Portia said Willow would need Nina now more than ever. Nina didn’t look happy, despite the plan working.

She started feeling uneasy as Portia praised her and talked about how perfectly everything unfolded. Nina kept thinking about Willow and how much she was hurting.

Though Portia was proud of what they pulled off, Nina looked like she was starting to regret it. The plan had worked exactly how they designed it, but the fallout began hitting Nina harder than she expected. She kept quiet as Portia stayed excited about their success.

General Hospital: What happened with Sonny in California?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Sonny survived an assassination attempt thanks to Brick. He woke up in a hospital in Los Angeles and saw Jack in the room. Jack explained that he cleaned everything up and left Sonny’s security in Jason’s hands.

Carly joined Sonny and told him how close he came to dying. Jason thanked Jack for stepping in. Jack said the hitwoman was a known private contractor who operated on the dark web and got paid in crypto.

Carly said she wasn’t going to leave Sonny’s side, but Sonny insisted she needed to go back home to Donna. They said goodbye, and Carly left with Jack. Jason stayed behind and spoke with Sonny. Sonny said he’d been thinking about the bigger picture. He mentioned Mike and said he got a message to step away from the business.

Jason said they would find out who was behind the hit. Sonny said whoever was coming after him needed to be taken care of. He made it clear that this wasn’t over. Back in the waiting room, Carly and Jack said they were both returning to Port Charles. Jack left, and Carly prepared to head back home, relieved Sonny had pulled through.

General Hospital: What did Lulu and Laura talk about regarding adoption?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lulu asked Laura about her adoption experience, and Laura explained she was actually switched at birth. Lulu had been working on a piece about adoption and wanted to include her mother’s story. Laura said she wasn’t adopted but was switched at birth and raised by someone else until she discovered Lesley was her biological mother.

She said building that relationship wasn’t easy and led to a lot of tension. Laura eventually ran away and lived in a commune for a while. She told Lulu it took time to form a bond with both of her mothers. Laura also shared that her childhood wasn’t normal, but she couldn’t imagine her life without either of the women who raised her.

She noticed Lulu seemed invested in the topic for personal reasons. Lulu didn’t admit anything directly, but Laura picked up on it. Lulu seemed emotional and asked to record the conversation for her article. They discussed the challenges and emotional layers of adoption and identity.

In General Hospital, Laura offered honest answers, and Lulu appeared thoughtful about what she heard. This conversation hinted at deeper issues Lulu might be dealing with herself, especially given recent revelations about Brook Lynn and Dante.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

