General Hospital recap (May 1, 2025): Did Lulu tell Laura the truth about Brook Lynn’s secret child?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Thursday, May 1, 2025, opened with Lulu confessing a major adoption secret to Laura. She admitted that Brook Lynn gave her baby up for adoption in high school, and that Dante is the father. Brook Lynn later lashed out at Tracy over constant praise for Lulu and finally told her about the child.

The conversation started when Laura questioned Lulu’s sudden interest in writing about adoption. Lulu tried to play it off as a professional assignment, but Laura didn’t buy it. Lulu got visibly emotional and told her mother that the information wasn’t hers to share, but she knew something that could impact people close to her.

She then revealed that she knew about a child who had been given up and that not all parties involved were aware of it. Laura warned her not to “play God” with someone else’s life. She reminded Lulu of the pain involved in having one’s choices taken away, referencing her own decision to leave Nikolas with the Cassadines years ago.

Laura told Lulu that telling someone else’s secret was an act of hubris and urged her to step back. Lulu listened but did not say whether she planned to act on the information. The secret centered around Brook Lynn giving birth to Dante’s child when she was a teenager, something Dante has no idea about.

General Hospital: Did Brook Lynn finally tell someone about the child she gave up?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Brook Lynn told Tracy that she had a baby in high school and that she gave the child up for adoption. The confession came after Tracy spent the morning praising Lulu’s work, especially her piece that exposed Drew’s embarrassing night at The Savoy.

Brook Lynn snapped and stormed out of the solarium. Later, she apologized to Tracy but still seemed on edge. Tracy asked why she felt so threatened by Lulu, pointing out that Brook Lynn had a successful career, a great marriage, and was about to start a family.

Brook Lynn told Tracy she had blinders on and was only siding with Lulu because of her connection to Luke. Tracy denied it and said Lulu was more than just Luke’s daughter. That’s when Brook Lynn lost it; she said Lulu wasn’t just annoying—she was holding something serious over her head.

Brook Lynn blurted out that she had gotten pregnant in high school, given up the baby, and that Lulu had been threatening to expose that truth. Tracy was shocked. Brook Lynn didn’t mention that Dante is the father, but the implication was clear. Tracy had no immediate response, but now knows there’s much more going on than she realized.

General Hospital: Did Willow confront Drew after finding him with Jacinda?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Willow directly confronted Drew about seeing him with Jacinda and told him she didn’t trust him. The confrontation began when Drew knocked on Nina’s door and begged Willow to speak with him. Willow agreed and immediately stated that she saw him with a hooker in their bedroom.

Drew insisted that it was a misunderstanding and that he couldn’t remember anything that happened the night before. Willow said she believed her own eyes over anything he had to say.

Nina refused to leave the room and chimed in, saying Drew was national news now. Drew told Willow he didn’t remember anything after leaving his office. Willow pointed out that there was footage of him partying with Jacinda. She said she didn’t know who he was anymore and accused him of destroying her life—and possibly jeopardizing her custody situation.

Drew asked her to come to the hospital for a blood test to prove that something was off. Willow finally agreed, but told him he had broken every promise he made. She also revealed that Michael refused to see her in Germany, which meant he could take her kids. Nina tried to end the conversation, but Drew begged Willow to remember who he really was.

General Hospital: Did Chase ask Dante to get Lulu to back off?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Chase asked Dante to talk to Lulu and convince her to stop bothering Brook Lynn. The request came after Brook Lynn broke down over Lulu’s behavior. Chase approached Dante at Lulu’s place after dropping off Rocco and Danny.

Chase was angry and told Dante to give Lulu a message—he wanted her to leave his wife alone. Dante didn’t understand why Chase was so upset and pointed out that Lulu and Brook Lynn had a long, complicated history. He didn’t think anything Lulu did was threatening.

Chase insisted that Lulu’s recent behavior was harmful and directly tied to the adoption article she was writing. He said Lulu was pushing Brook Lynn’s buttons on purpose and needed to stop. Dante looked conflicted and didn’t respond before Lulu arrived home.

In General Hospital, Chase told Lulu they weren’t going to the baseball game because they needed to talk about Brook Lynn. Dante didn’t get a chance to intervene before Chase left. This interaction made it clear that Chase believed Lulu was crossing a line, and he wanted Dante to step in before things got worse between their families.

