Who plays Laura Spencer on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

For more than 40 years, General Hospital fans have seen the journey of Laura Spencer, a woman whose life has been filled with romance, tragedy, mystery, and strength.

Ad

Introduced during the 1970s, Laura's presence in Port Charles and her storylines have consistently dictated the course of daytime drama. Her on-again, off-again romance with Luke Spencer, and her transformation from a troublesome teen to respected town icon has made her a staple of the program.

Beneath Laura's life of drama is actress Genie Francis. From her earliest days as a newcomer to daytime TV to her present status as a soap veteran, Francis has been in the industry for about five decades.

Ad

Trending

Genie Francis plays Laura Spencer on General Hospital

Ad

Genie Francis, born on May 26, 1962, in Englewood, New Jersey, is best recognized for the role of Laura Spencer on General Hospital, which she has portrayed on and off since 1977. Her father was a Canadian actor, Ivor Francis.

She was an acting child and achieved success at age 14. Francis began playing Laura on February 8, 1977, as a replacement for actress Stacey Baldwin. Her work soon brought her national attention, especially when paired with Anthony Geary's Luke Spencer.

Ad

The character wed Luke in 1981, watched by more than 30 million viewers. Although she exited the show numerous times, due to reasons such as personal issues, maternity leave, or for playing other characters, Francis has continued to be a recurring character in Port Charles.

Ad

She has otherwise appeared as a guest on Days of Our Lives, All My Children, Loving, and The Young and the Restless. She received a Daytime Emmy Award in 2007 for playing Laura.

Who is Laura Spencer on General Hospital?

Laura Spencer was first introduced in 1974, and she was Lesley Webber and Gordon Gray's illegitimate daughter. While initially unknown, her true parentage and background were later discovered.

Ad

Adopted by Jason and Barbara Vining, Laura's life took a turn for the worse when she came in contact with her true mother, Lesley, during her teenage years. Laura's experience as a young woman was one of high drama, including David Hamilton's untimely death, a scandalous affair and marriage to Scott Baldwin, and then her on-again, off-again romance with Luke Spencer.

The 1979 disco party assault of Laura by Luke later turned into a romance, although it remains controversial. She was also a part of action storylines like the Ice Princess saga that brought in the Cassadine family of villains.

Ad

Ad

Her marriage to Luke and the wars they waged together were a prime focus of General Hospital during the 1980s. Laura has endured decades of personal and family drama, too. She has given birth to children with troubled histories, Lucky, Lulu, and Nikolas, and endured years-long periods away due to psychological trauma.

Laura broke down in 2002 and was admitted to long-term psychiatric treatment, a twist that took her off the canvas for several years. Laura's character returned for short visits in 2006 and 2008, and by 2015, she had made plans to return on a full-time basis.

Ad

Laura has developed from damsel in distress to a leader and is currently the mayor of Port Charles. This shift has established her as one of the show's central matriarchs.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More