“He should have a bigger part” – General Hospital fans applaud Brick’s heroic save and demand more screen time

Sports journalist, television host and actor, Stephen A Smith has appeared on General Hospital as Brick since 2016. Brick is a veteran and an all-purpose man for the Corinthos boss, Sonny. Smith also played a cameo role as a reporter in the same show in 2007.

Ad

Smith's Brick has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. This became evident recently when fans expressed their admiration on social media. One fan, identifying as Dianne Raccomandato, commented:

"He should have a bigger part"

A fan's opinion about Brick (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Dianne was responding to a Facebook post by another fan, Kelly Coulter, who put up Brick's image, calling him "awesome", albeit with the wrong name, "Brink".

Ad

Trending

The original Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many fans replied to the post expressing their adulation for the actor and the character.

Ad

Fan responses appreciating Brick (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Some fans discussed the scene, wanting Brick to look into the explosion at Sonny's house.

Ad

More fan responses on the same thread (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

However, a few others discussed Brick's charisma versus actor Smith's ESPN work. While some disliked his chemistry with Jordan, others criticized his ESPN appearances.

Ad

Fans also discussed Smith's ESPN career against Brick's role (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: Which endearing act of Brick's had fans talking?

Ad

As fans know, Sonny Corinthos was slated for heart surgery in LA. Carly accompanied him, and the surgery was a success. However, Monday's episode, dated April 28, 2025, found an assailant entering Sonny's room, posing as a nurse. Unfortunately, Sonny opened his eyes to find the nurse preparing to inject him with something, but he could not stay awake.

No sooner than the nurse got the syringe ready to plunge it into Sonny's IV tube than Brick entered the room. He politely asked the nurse for an ID. The nurse got a gun out of her scrubs, but Brick shot her dead before she could lift her arm. He then proceeded to make a phone call informing the person on the other side that he had a dead body that they might be interested in.

Ad

Later, when Carly Spencer entered the room, he ushered her out, assuring that the nurse was not fine. Outside the patient's room, Brick explained that en route to his destination, he found a nurse's body in a closet with blood around it. He predicted an attack on Sonny and came over to save him.

Moreover, he called Jack Brennan to clean up the mess and look into the patient's security details. As such, when Brennan arrived to meet Carly, Brick headed out. His smooth operation on Sonny's assailant and his smart move impressed fans.

Ad

General Hospital: More about Brick from the soap

Ad

Portrayed by Steve Smith, Brick is a security consultant, surveillance expert, a veteran and a former spy. Although Smith had a brief appearance as a reporter questioning Mike Corbin in 2007, he was cast as Brick in March 2016. As the role has a recurring status, he was seen on the soap intermittently over the years.

He was employed by Sonny in 2016 to help him spy on Paul Hornsby, and, later, on Julian Jerome. In 2017, he helped find Morgan Corinthos's killer and track "Patient 6" in Russia. Having a crush on Carly, he also agreed to research Michael's then-girlfriend, Nelle. After the bombing of the Floating Rib, he used advanced software to track Julian and help Sonny and Jason reach him.

Ad

Ad

A 2021 story arc found Brick trying to save Britt from Cyrus's men. He had Jason with him. While they managed to rescue Britt, Jason was shot in the back. Brick took the injured comrade to a safe place where Britt extracted the bullet. He also helped the Corinthos chief with various other things, from looking up Dex's past to seeking an oncologist for Willow.

He recently met the mob boss to give him a lead on Solinsky, the contract assassin tasked to blow up Sonny's penthouse. While that lead did not pay off as Solinsky died in a skirmish with Jason, they got his tapes and devices back, hoping to get information on his employer.

Ad

Brick's latest action in saving Sonny by killing another contract assassin may lead the arc into uncovering the identity of an enemy trying to eliminate Sonny.

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 30 to May 9, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Continue watching General Hospital as Brick collaborates with the friendly mob boss to keep him and his family safe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More