“He should have a bigger part” – General Hospital fans applaud Brick’s heroic save and demand more screen time

Sports journalist, television host and actor, Stephen A Smith has appeared on General Hospital as Brick since 2016. Brick is a veteran and an all-purpose man for the Corinthos boss, Sonny. Smith also played a cameo role as a reporter in the same show in 2007.
Smith's Brick has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. This became evident recently when fans expressed their admiration on social media. One fan, identifying as Dianne Raccomandato, commented:
"He should have a bigger part"
Dianne was responding to a Facebook post by another fan, Kelly Coulter, who put up Brick's image, calling him "awesome", albeit with the wrong name, "Brink".
Many fans replied to the post expressing their adulation for the actor and the character.
Some fans discussed the scene, wanting Brick to look into the explosion at Sonny's house.
However, a few others discussed Brick's charisma versus actor Smith's ESPN work. While some disliked his chemistry with Jordan, others criticized his ESPN appearances.
General Hospital: Which endearing act of Brick's had fans talking?
As fans know, Sonny Corinthos was slated for heart surgery in LA. Carly accompanied him, and the surgery was a success. However, Monday's episode, dated April 28, 2025, found an assailant entering Sonny's room, posing as a nurse. Unfortunately, Sonny opened his eyes to find the nurse preparing to inject him with something, but he could not stay awake.
No sooner than the nurse got the syringe ready to plunge it into Sonny's IV tube than Brick entered the room. He politely asked the nurse for an ID. The nurse got a gun out of her scrubs, but Brick shot her dead before she could lift her arm. He then proceeded to make a phone call informing the person on the other side that he had a dead body that they might be interested in.
Later, when Carly Spencer entered the room, he ushered her out, assuring that the nurse was not fine. Outside the patient's room, Brick explained that en route to his destination, he found a nurse's body in a closet with blood around it. He predicted an attack on Sonny and came over to save him.
Moreover, he called Jack Brennan to clean up the mess and look into the patient's security details. As such, when Brennan arrived to meet Carly, Brick headed out. His smooth operation on Sonny's assailant and his smart move impressed fans.
General Hospital: More about Brick from the soap
Portrayed by Steve Smith, Brick is a security consultant, surveillance expert, a veteran and a former spy. Although Smith had a brief appearance as a reporter questioning Mike Corbin in 2007, he was cast as Brick in March 2016. As the role has a recurring status, he was seen on the soap intermittently over the years.
He was employed by Sonny in 2016 to help him spy on Paul Hornsby, and, later, on Julian Jerome. In 2017, he helped find Morgan Corinthos's killer and track "Patient 6" in Russia. Having a crush on Carly, he also agreed to research Michael's then-girlfriend, Nelle. After the bombing of the Floating Rib, he used advanced software to track Julian and help Sonny and Jason reach him.
A 2021 story arc found Brick trying to save Britt from Cyrus's men. He had Jason with him. While they managed to rescue Britt, Jason was shot in the back. Brick took the injured comrade to a safe place where Britt extracted the bullet. He also helped the Corinthos chief with various other things, from looking up Dex's past to seeking an oncologist for Willow.
He recently met the mob boss to give him a lead on Solinsky, the contract assassin tasked to blow up Sonny's penthouse. While that lead did not pay off as Solinsky died in a skirmish with Jason, they got his tapes and devices back, hoping to get information on his employer.
Brick's latest action in saving Sonny by killing another contract assassin may lead the arc into uncovering the identity of an enemy trying to eliminate Sonny.
Continue watching General Hospital as Brick collaborates with the friendly mob boss to keep him and his family safe.