What role does Van Hansis play on General Hospital? Character details explored 

General Hospital is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of US television. The daytime soap opera first aired in the year 1963, and has been on the air ever since. General Hospital is set in the fictional island of Port Charles. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the powerful and affluent families of the island.

Ad

The American actor Van Hansis portrays the character of Dr. Lucas Jones on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character of Dr. Lucas Jones was introduced in the year 1989. Over the years, several actors have played the role of Dr. Lucas Jones, including actor Van Hansis. He stepped into the role of Dr. Jones in the year 2024.

Here's everything to know about Van Hansis' character, Dr. Lucas Jones, from General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Dr. Lucas Jones from the General Hospital was adopted by Dr. Tony Jones and Bobbie Spencer, after Cheryl was presumed dead shortly after giving birth to Lucas. At a very young age, Lucas was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Later, there was a serious custody battle over him when it was discovered that Cheryl, Lucas's biological mother, was still alive. This story arc was filled with confrontations and courtroom battles, eventually, the final custody remained with Tony and Bobbie.

Ad

In the later years, Lucas revealed that he was gay and married Brad Cooper, which was the first gay marriage on the daytime soap opera. Their marriage was filled with challenges as Lucas's husband, Brad, who was a lab technician, was involved in several shady and under-the-table activities at the General Hospital.

Lucas and Brad had decided to adopt a child; however, their child, who was carried by Willow, died shortly after birth due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Ad

Due to a strange turn of events Nelle Benson, who was trying to flee town and keep her newborn baby away from his father Michael Corithos, convinced Brad to switch the babies. Brad took the healthy baby home and raised him as Wiley. Meanwhile, Nelle took the deceased baby to the hospital and told Michael that their son was stillborn.

This way, the couple raised and bonded with Nelle's child in its initial years. However, Brad revealed the truth as he felt guilty. After figuring out the truth, Brad was sentenced by the PCPD at sent to jail. Brad was also involved in several shady activities, such as tampering with the blood samples, rigging DNA tests, and many more.

Ad

Ad

During his time in jail, Lucas had filed for a divorce, and the couple separated. In the current storyline of the daytime soap opera, Brad is determined to bring Lucas back. Brad is using his tactics to get Lucas back, he made Portia invite him to a conference where Lucas was also invited to spend some time with him.

Upon learning that he schemed his way to the conference, Lucas was upset and asked Brad to never contact him, even though the two still have feelings for each other.

Ad

About Van Hansis, who plays Lucas Jones on the General Hospital

Ad

Van Hansis is an American actor born on September 25, 1981, in North Adams, Massachusetts. The actor is dating actor Taylor Hanes. Hansis stepped into the role of Dr. Lucas Jones in 2024, taking over the legacy character from Ryan Carnes.

Apart from playing the character of Lucas on the daytime soap opera, the actor is known for his work in other projects like As The World Turns, The Mentalist, Kiss Me, Kill Me, Ms Guidance, FBI, and many more.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More