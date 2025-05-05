General Hospital recap (May 5, 2025): Why was Rocco rushed to the hospital?

The General Hospital episode aired on Monday, May 5, 2025. Rocco was rushed to the hospital after passing out from alcohol poisoning during a beach party. Willow returned from Germany and confronted Carly and Nina about Drew, insisting he was drugged.

Ad

Rocco was rushed to the hospital after passing out from drinking too much at a beach party. Danny found him unconscious and tried to wake him up, but Rocco was in and out of it. Rocco admitted to playing a drinking game before losing consciousness again. Danny called Gio for help, and together they carried him to the boathouse.

Gio told Danny to get aspirin and coffee while he stayed behind, saying he had dealt with something like this before. While Gio was with Rocco, Cody showed up and realized the situation was serious. After checking Rocco’s breathing, Cody insisted they bring him to the hospital immediately.

Ad

Trending

Gio and Cody got him there, where doctors began treatment for alcohol poisoning. Later, Dante got a call about his son and rushed over with Lois and Lulu. Cody and Gio explained what happened. Dante was visibly shaken and started questioning Gio’s role in the situation.

At the hospital, Rocco was being monitored, and the situation was labeled as serious but under control. Rocco’s phone was also missing, so Gio went back to the beach to find it. The incident set off new tensions between the adults involved, especially Dante and Gio.

Ad

General Hospital: Did Willow still believe Drew was drugged?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Willow insisted that Drew had been drugged and wasn’t acting on his own. She returned from Germany exhausted and frustrated that Michael refused to see her. At Nina’s place, Willow walked in to find Carly already there. Carly claimed she was just checking in on her grandkids, but Willow pushed back, saying any access to the kids needed to go through her.

Ad

After Carly left, Willow told Nina that despite being angry before, she had time to think and didn’t believe Drew would do something like that on his own. Nina questioned if Willow was clinging to this belief because she had rearranged her life for Drew. Willow admitted she had thought about that too, but remained firm that Drew wasn’t capable of cheating or lying like this.

She believed an escort had drugged Drew at the party but was likely paid to do it. Nina asked who she thought was behind it, but Willow didn’t name names. Willow said it didn’t add up, and she believed someone set Drew up deliberately. Despite Nina’s opinion that Drew pursued her while married and wasn’t a good man, Willow stood by her belief that he was targeted, not guilty.

Ad

General Hospital: What stopped Lulu from telling Dante the truth about Brook Lynn?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Carly showed up and stopped Lulu before she could reveal Brook Lynn’s secret to Dante. Earlier in the episode, Lulu and Dante had an emotional moment where they both admitted they still had feelings for each other.

Ad

Lulu started to tell Dante that there was something he didn’t know about Brook Lynn, but Dante kept pushing her to just say it. Before she could, Carly entered the room and interrupted. Dante walked out, frustrated and done with the conversation.

Lulu vented to Carly and said she felt like Dante deserved to know the truth. Carly disagreed and told her not to repeat Robin’s mistake when she exposed that AJ was Michael’s real father, which ruined everything for Jason. Lulu argued that people deserve the truth, but Carly told her that sometimes it’s not your place to tell it.

Ad

Carly warned that if Lulu shared Brook Lynn’s secret, she would regret it forever. Carly explained that Brook Lynn’s son could grow up never knowing he was adopted and still have a good life. She made Lulu question whether she was trying to help Dante or punish Brook Lynn. In the end, Carly successfully convinced Lulu to stay quiet for now.

General Hospital: What leverage did Brad try to use against Portia and Drew?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In General Hospital, Brad tried to use medical records and party details to blackmail Portia, then offered Drew information in exchange for a deal. At the hospital, Brad confronted Portia with the claim that he helped her set up Drew’s drugging by pulling his files and getting the ketamine.

Ad

Portia denied drugging Drew and accused Brad of doing it instead. She warned him that if he tried anything, she would make sure he took the fall. Brad left her office, angry and frustrated. Later, he spotted Lucas getting close to Marco and felt sidelined.

Seeing no way to win Lucas back, Brad shifted focus and approached Drew. At first, Drew wasn’t interested in anything Brad had to say. But when Brad mentioned knowing who set up the “body shot party,” Drew immediately listened. Brad said he would tell him everything, but only if Drew made it worth his while.

Ad

Brad didn’t reveal the name yet, but made it clear he held information that could explain what really happened the night Drew was drugged. Drew started to take him seriously, realizing Brad might be the key to proving his innocence and figuring out who wanted to take him down.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More