General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 6, 2025): Brad blackmails Portia and shocks Drew with the drugging revelation

The official page of General Hospital on Instagram posted a video on May 6, 2025, teasing the events that are about to unfold in the episode airing tonight. In the spoiler video, Brad blackmails Portia and thinks that his newfound leverage can earn him a big promotion.

He corners Portia, stating that she asked him to pull every medical record on Drew and get some ketamine for her. Surprisingly, Drew was drugged with a dose perfectly calculated for his health stats. Brad blackmails Portia, divulging the fact that she was behind it, but she counter-attacks Brad's claims, threatening to frame him for the crime.

Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Brad meets Drew and tells him that he has something for him. Drew, initially hesitant, listens to what Brad has to offer. Brad says that he has intel about who drugged him. Drew is taken aback when he realizes that Brad knows the name of the person who drugged him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Key takeaways from the latest spoiler video of General Hospital

General Hospital teased some of the biggest revelations that are about to unravel in the next episode of the ABC soap opera on May 6, 2025. In the spoiler video titled "Portia spars with Brad, who thinks his newfound leverage has earned him a big fat promotion", Brad storms into Portia's office and demands a promotion.

When Portia asks why she would do that, Brad tells her that he might have lost his old leverage over her, but has new one. Portia responds, "You have nothing, Brad." Brad counters her by stating the facts. He blackmails Portia by connecting her involvement to Drew's drugging ordeal.

He reveals that she asked him to gather every medical record on Drew and get his hands on some ketamine for her. He adds that out of nowhere, Drew was drugged with a dose that was perfectly calculated for his health stats. Brad exposes that Portia was behind it. However, she counters Brad's threat, attempting to put the blame on him.

When Brad refuses, saying that he did not drug Drew, Portia talks about hearing some whispers regarding Brad getting hold of some ketamine. Brad tells her that she was the one who ordered it, and Portia noted why she would need the drug. Considering Brad's past, Portia threatens him, saying that people are going to suspect him. Brad quickly realizes that Portia set him up. She asks him to leave her family alone, or she will expose him for drugging Congressman Drew.

The spoiler of General Hospital also depicts Brad meeting Drew to share some shocking information. When Drew asks what Brad was doing there, Brad tells him that he has something for him. Drew dismisses Brad, saying, "I don't want anything from you. Okay?"

Brad asks Drew whether he wants to know the name of the person who drugged him last night. Brad's revelations shock Drew, and the latter says, "You know who drugged me last night?" Brad remarks that he has intel about the whole drugging ordeal, suggesting he has evidence against the one who was behind all of it.

Current plot dynamics about Drew's drugging incident on General Hospital

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on April 30, 2025, Willow returned from Germany and experienced a nightmare. She discovered Drew unconscious in his bed with Jacinda by his side. She was shocked to find Drew in a compromising position, where Jacinda was trying to step out of his house half-dressed.

Willow was left heartbroken, but it was revealed that Nina and Portia were behind the entire setup. It was part of Nina and Portia's plan to drug Drew to ruin his relationship with Willow, and it was them who paid off Jacinda to disappear.

As seen in the May 1 episode, Drew banged on Nina's door and begged to talk to Willow. Willow agreed, but quickly recalled the moment when she saw him with a hooker in their bedroom. Drew insisted that it was all a misunderstanding, claiming that he did not remember anything from last night.

However, Willow made it clear that she believed what she saw over anything Drew had to say in his defence. When Drew said he recalled nothing post the time he left his office, Willow spoke about the footage that showed him partying with Jacinda.

Drew stressed that something seemed off and asked Willow to come to the hospital for a blood test. Although she agreed to visit the hospital, she noted that he had broken every promise he ever made. In the episode that aired on May 2, 2025, Drew's blood test confirmed that he was drugged with ketamine, something which he was already suspecting. When his blood test proved his innocence, Willow said that she believed him.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

