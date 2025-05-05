“Look at his phone!” – General Hospital fans suspect Drew’s shady call to Germany sabotaged Willow and Michael

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 1, 2025, Willow confronted Drew about seeing him with Jacinda and said that she did not trust him. When Drew asked Willow to visit the hospital for a blood test, Willow agreed, but told him that he had broken every promise he made. She also said that Michael refused to see her in Germany, suggesting that he could take her kids.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Drew. Viewers wondered whether Drew made a shady call to Germany to sabotage Willow's plan to see Michael.

One fan, going by the name Kathy Hess, commented on Facebook, saying that law enforcement should take a look at Drew's phone.

Kathy stated:

"Right. Law enforcement. Look at his phone."

Kathy responded to a post made by Lillian Lee Nosbisch. Lillian posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 2, 2025, speculating whether Drew called Germany to prevent Willow from seeing Michael.

Lilliam wrote:

"I hope it comes out that Drew called Germany so Willow couldn't see Michael."

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Drew. While a netizen pointed out that Willow needed to look at his phone to check whether he had called Germany, another fan stated that Jason should ask Drew about meeting Willow.

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated what could happen next on the show. One viewer discussed the aftermath when Jason would find out about Drew's involvement. On the other hand, another fan discussed what they wished the writers would show next in the soap opera.

Current plot dynamics involving Drew on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Willow was shocked to discover Drew in bed with Jacinda. She confronted Drew and made it clear that she did not trust him.

During the May 1, 2025, episode, Drew knocked on Nina's door, begging to talk to Willow. Willow agreed and quickly mentioned seeing him with a hooker in their bedroom.

Drew insisted that it was a misunderstanding, stating that he could not remember anything that happened last night. However, Willow said that she believed what she saw with her own eyes over anything Drew had to say.

Drew informed Willow that he did not remember anything after leaving his office. Willow noted that there was footage of Drew partying with Jacinda. She told him that she did not know who he was anymore. She accused Drew of destroying her life and jeopardizing the custody situation.

Drew asked Willow to come to the hospital for a blood test, suggesting that something seemed off. Willow agreed to visit the hospital, but said that he had broken every promise he made.

She revealed that Michael did not see her in Germany, hinting that he could take her kids away. Later, Drew begged Willow to remember the man he really was.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital premiered on May 2, 2025. In this episode, Brook Lynn told Tracy everything about her secret baby. She also talked about how Lulu discovered the adoption while looking into Martin's files.

Tracy reassured Brook Lynn that it was a responsible decision since she was not ready to become a mother in high school. She stated that Brook Lynn did not owe the truth to anyone, but was glad that the latter told her.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Drew's blood test confirmed that he had been drugged with ketamine. Drew was not surprised as he suspected that he had been drugged. He thanked Willow when she believed him.

Later, Drew reported the incident as a crime and asked Mac to investigate.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

