"It’s his 'Hero Complex' at play" – General Hospital speculates why Drew seems keen to support Kai for his surgery 

Drew's mission to get Kai operated on has triggered an avalanche of suspicion among General Hospital fans, and no one appears to be giving much attention. Although some fans are trying to join the dots, others are already convinced that they've seen this kind of behavior before.

Kai’s decision to move forward with the surgery was a major turning point. But the timing of Drew’s involvement and his sudden interest in documenting the process have raised questions.

While Drew may have framed his help as generous, many look at the fine print and see something else entirely. The fans aren’t buying the “good guy” narrative, and they’ve taken to social media to explain why.

"It’s his “ Hero Complex” at play. Plus he will get positive press," a fan wrote.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

A fan summarised the emotions expressed by others through their comment and speculated that Drew has a hero complex, which prompts him to act this way. They added that it’s not just about paying hospital bills or offering support; it’s about how he frames himself in the aftermath.

Other fans agreed, suggesting that Drew's interest in the documentary isn’t just about telling Kai’s story, it’s about making himself the headline. Comments suggest that if the surgery works, Drew wins. If it fails, Drew still wins, because he “tried.”

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

There is also speculation that Drew could be doing this in spite—in this case, toward Curtis or Portia. Some users speculated that the whole offer may be a calculated move to cause tension or even harm.

Some are pinning it on Curtis's past conflicts with Drew, speculating this could be another way to hurt those closest to him.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Another group of viewers took issue with the lack of involvement from Kai’s parents. Many found it strange that Drew seemed to be steering major life decisions while Kai’s parents are reportedly overseas. This added to the concern that Kai is being pushed into a risky situation without full support or understanding.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Recent developments on General Hospital involving Kai

On the April 22 episode of General Hospital, Kai officially agreed to undergo surgery on his back. Drew was the first to hear the news when Kai showed up at his house and gave the green light, but the relief didn’t last long.

Drew then pitched the idea of filming a documentary about Kai’s surgery and recovery—an idea Kai initially refused but later accepted as a way to repay the favor. Trina fully supported him after Kai fabricated false tales of suffering from brain damage to dissuade her from continuing a relationship with him.

However, Portia was not pleased. She visited Drew at home and warned him of the risks. Portia informed him that in case of anything, Kai could end up experiencing permanent paralysis.

Drew shut down the fears, even reminding Portia how he helped her avoid losing her medical license—a moment not lost on the audience. The next week's surgery is slated, while the other high-stakes procedure, Sonny's Los Angeles heart surgery, is set for April 24.

With two surgeries hanging in the balance, fans expect at least one to go off track. The timing of Drew’s proposal, his eagerness to bring a camera crew into a delicate medical situation, and the lingering questions about Kai’s guardianship have all added fuel to the speculation.

Whether his actions are rooted in politics, revenge, or ego remains to be seen on-screen. But off-screen, viewers have already formed their theories, and they’re not giving Drew the benefit of the doubt.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More