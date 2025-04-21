“He is a great actor” – General Hospital fans admit Cameron Mathison nails Drew’s role despite hating the character

General Hospital is the longest-running daytime soap opera in US television history. The show began airing in 1963, and is set in the fictional city of Port Chales. It revolves around the lives of some major families of the soap opera.

Recently, fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital have shared their opinions on Cameron Mathison's portrayal of Drew Quartermaine. Many feel his performance has been so effective that it has made him one of the most unlikeable characters on the soap.

A fan by the name of Cathy Hyson commented on a fan post praising Mathison's acting skills. The fan stated:

"He is a great actor, people have got to realize he is playing what the writers tell him.

Comment by fan on the post

Cathy commented on a post by another fan, Robin Chandler, who started the discussion about Cameron Mathison's acting skills. His post read:

"I watched him on live with Kelly and he said he was hated worst than anyone in soaps playing this character. That he has to watch his back cause one lady threw a apple at him in the grocery store and people tell him they hate him, and he is just playing a character. "

He further added:

"He is a good actor but I despise his character worst than any that has been on soaps I ever watched..and that goes back to 1976 when I first started watching gh lol"

Robin Chandler's Post

Fans of the daytime soap opera General Hospital appreciated the performance of the most popular villain, Drew Quartermaine, commenting:

Comments by fans on the post

On the other hand, some fans expressed their views on how fans of the show should separate the actor from the character, by commenting:

Comments by fans on the post

General Hospital's Cameron Mathison interview

In an interview with Kelly and Mark on Live with Kelly and Mark, on April 15, 2025, the actor shared that he has received a lot of hate from the fans because of what his character does on the show.

When asked about his character, Cameron Mathison expressed that:

"He is not a great guy right now."

The actor also took a journey down memory lane, recalling a similar incident. He shared that the last time he got so much hate was when he tried to break up Haley and Mateo in All My Children.

Ironically, the show's hosts, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, were the actors who played Haley and Mateo from the daytime soap opera All My Children.

Drew Quatermaine's character from General Hospital

Drew Quatermaine, formerly known as Andrew Cain, is one of the most talked-about characters on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Drew is the son of Susan Moore and Dr. Alan Quatermaine. The character was first introduced in 2014, originally portrayed by actor Billy Miller.

Over the years, several actors have stepped into the role of Drew. Cameron Mathison took it in 2021, succeeding Steve Burton. Currently, Drew is involved in politics in the fictional town of Port Charles.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network.

