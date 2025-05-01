"Good job Nina and Portia"— General Hospital fans cheer the two women as Willow walks in on Drew's betrayal

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 30, 2025, Willow returned to Port Charles and was shocked to find Drew in bed with Jacinda. Portia and Nina orchestrated the entire situation. Portia praised Nina's idea to hire Jacinda, and they celebrated the success of their scheme.

As the ongoing drama in the General Hospital storyline unfolded, fans took to social media to share their views on Portia and Nina. While some fans commended Portia and Nina's plan, many viewers remarked that Willow got what she deserved. One fan, who goes by Isabel Barreras-Galindo, applauded Nina and Portia's plan—

"Good job Nina and Portia."

A fan praising Nina and Portia's plan (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Isabel replied to a post by Patricia Renalis. Patricia posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 1, 2025, about the moment Willow found Drew in bed with Jacinda. Patricia wrote:

A Facebook post about Willow walking in on Drew's betrayal (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments regarding Nina and Portia's plan. While one netizen questioned if the plan would backfire on Portia and Nina, another fan asserted that Willow got what she deserved.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and shared their thoughts on Willow's reaction to Drew's betrayal. One viewer recalled the moment when Willow felt upset discovering Drew with Jacinda. On the other hand, another fan pointed out that both Drew and Willow got what they deserved.

Fans voice their opinions about Willow and Drew (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Nina, Portia, Willow, and Drew on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Willow returned to Port Charles during the April 30, 2025 episode of the ABC soap opera. She was shocked and heartbroken to find Drew in bed with Jacinda. However, Drew claimed he had no memory of what happened the night before. Meanwhile, Nina and Portia celebrated the successful execution of their plan.

When Willow entered Drew's bedroom, she found him passed out, while Jacinda came out wearing Drew's shirt. Willow was stunned when Jacinda took her money and left. Willow woke Drew up, telling him that his date had walked out. Drew was confused since he didn’t remember anything. Willow stormed off and broke down in Nina's arms.

Later, Nina showed Willow the video footage and the article that had already gone public. Willow could not figure out how Drew could have done this. When she began to feel suspicious, Nina suggested that Drew might have a drinking problem.

Drew was shocked after watching the video. His confusion deepened when Alexis found a phone and a bra under his couch.He hurried to Nina's place and slammed the door, demanding to meet Willow.

On the other hand, Nina and Portia celebrated their successful execution of the plan, as they had orchestrated the entire situation. When Jacinda remarked that everything unfolded according to their plan, Portia praised Nina for the idea to hire Jacinda. After Jacinda left, Portia mentioned that Willow would need Nina more than ever. Although their plan had succeeded, Nina didn’t seem happy.

Nina couldn’t stop thinking about Willow and how much everything had hurt her. While Portia took pride in having carried out their plan, Nina started to regret it. As Portia celebrated their success, Nina stayed silent, reflecting on the consequences of her actions.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the same episode, Sonny survived an assassination attempt thanks to Brick's help. Sonny woke up in the hospital and found Jack by his side. Jack talked about cleaning everything up and mentioned that Sonny's security was in Jason's hands. Carly joined Sonny and informed him just how close he had come to death.

Jason thanked Jack for stepping in just in time to save Sonny. Jack explained that the hitwoman was a private contractor who operated on the dark web and was paid in cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, Lulu questioned Laura about her adoption experience. Lulu said that she was working on a piece about adoption and wanted to include Laura's story.

Laura noticed that Lulu seemed quite interested in the topic for personal reasons. Although Lulu didn’t admit anything, Laura quickly sensed her interest. Lulu became emotional when they began discussing the challenges of adoption and identity.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

