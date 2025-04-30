Who played AJ Quartermaine on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

A.J. Quartermaine is a character from the ABC soap opera General Hospital, who was introduced as the son of Alan Quartermaine and Monica Quartermaine. A.J. Quartermaine's character was first introduced in 1979 and was played by several actors.

As a newborn, A.J.'s role was portrayed by child actor Eric Kroh from 1979 to 83. Abraham Geary briefly played the character in 1983. A.J.'s character was also portrayed by Jason Marsden from 1986 to 1988, Christopher Nelson in 1988, and Justin Whalin from April 1988 to 1989. Gerald Hopkins took over the role of A.J. on June 20, 1991, and last appeared on December 30, 1992.

Sean Kanan played the role from 1993 to 1997. Billy Warlock then took over the role and played it from 1997 to 2003, and reprised it in 2005. Sean Kanan returned to the show on October 26, 2012. Kanan announced on March 17, 2014, that he would be exiting the role in April 2014.

A.J.'s character was killed off in the show on March 31, 2014. Kanan's last appearance as A.J. was on April 23, 2014, when he appeared as a ghost to haunt Sonny.

General Hospital: A glance at A.J. Quartermaine's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, A.J. Quartermaine was introduced as the only biological son of Dr. Alan Quartermaine and Monica Quartermaine. Despite being born into wealth and privilege, A.J. was caught in the middle of his parents’ turbulent marriage and power struggles.

In his earlier days, A.J. left school and ended up in jail for drunk driving. When he blamed his troubled childhood for his actions, his grandmother, Lila, promised to give him and his cousin Ned their inheritance if they managed to stay out of trouble for six months.

Jason got injured while trying to prevent A.J. from driving drunk in 1996. Jason went into a coma, and when he recovered, he no longer remembered anyone. Jason started working for mob boss Sonny Corinthos as a hitman. Because of Jason's fate, the Quartermaines refused to forgive A.J. as they held him responsible for Jason's situation.

As the show progressed, A.J.'s romantic entanglements significantly impacted his narrative. A.J. had a one-night stand with Carly Spencer, who was involved with Dr. Tony Jones. When Carly learned that she was pregnant, she was unsure who the father was. She went to great lengths to keep A.J. from becoming suspicious.

A.J. had stopped drinking and was trying to fix his life. However, Carly drugged him and poured alcohol all over him. She wanted A.J. to think he had been drinking, so he needed to go to a rehabilitation facility out of state. It was revealed that Carly did not want him around when the baby was born.

After discovering that he was Michael’s biological father, A.J. fought for custody, but was defeated by Carly and Sonny.

Throughout his tenure on the show, A.J.'s repeated attempts to reclaim Michael from Carly and Sonny Corinthos became a central aspect of his character arc. After faking his death in 2005, A.J. returned in 2012 and claimed to have reformed. However, despite several efforts to rebuild his life and reconnect with Michael, A.J. was shot in 2014 by Sonny, marking the end of his character.

More about Sean Kanan's life and career

Sean Kanan was born on November 2, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio. He gained recognition from fans for his roles in The Karate Kid Part III, Cobra Kai, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless.

Apart from playing A.J. Quartermaine on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital, Kanan has appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. His fans can catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Survive the Game, Sons of Italy, Happily Divorced, Desperate Housewives, and Bloodhound.

In 1994, Sean Kanan was nominated for the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Male Newcomer for his performance as A.J. Quartermaine on General Hospital. He was also nominated for the Online Film and Television Association Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Daytime Serial for the same role in 1997.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

