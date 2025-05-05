What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (May 6, 2025)?

On the May 5 episode of General Hospital, Rocco was rushed to the hospital after passing out from a drinking game at the beach. Cody and Gio got him there in time, while Dante and Lulu were left reeling. Carly stepped in to stop Lulu from telling Dante the truth about Brook Lynn’s child. Willow, back from Germany, stood her ground about Drew being drugged and refused to believe he cheated.

Brad tried to blackmail Portia with proof he helped her plan the night at The Savoy, then approached Drew with an offer that he would talk for a price. Meanwhile, Tracy and Lois argued over the adoption secret, and Joss returned Emma’s missing thumb drive without revealing she had it the entire time.

On May 6, spoilers suggest that Dante will hold Gio responsible for what happened to Rocco. He’ll confront him directly and want answers. Lois will try to calm Dante down, possibly to prevent him from doing something he’ll regret.

Meanwhile, Brad will follow through on his offer and give Drew the information he’s been waiting for, but only if Drew meets his demands. Kristina will open up to Lucky about Alexis almost committing her, and Alexis will face questions she’s been avoiding. Tensions across Port Charles will continue building.

What to expect from the May 6, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Dante will confront Gio directly over Rocco’s condition. After seeing his son admitted to the hospital for alcohol poisoning, Dante will be furious and blame Gio for not acting sooner or alerting an adult right away. Gio will explain how he handled the situation and tried to keep Rocco safe, but Dante won’t be interested in excuses.

Lois will step in and try to de-escalate the situation before it gets worse. She may remind Dante that Rocco made the choice to drink, and that Gio was the one who got him medical help.

Meanwhile, Brad will follow through on his promise and meet with Drew. Brad will bring up details from the night at The Savoy, including medical files and party logistics. He will not name Portia outright at first, but will make it clear he can link someone to the drugging.

In General Hospital, Brad will demand either money, protection, or influence in return. Drew will listen carefully and weigh whether Brad’s information is worth the price, especially since his entire reputation and relationship with Willow are riding on it.

Elsewhere, Alexis will be pulled into a tense discussion. She will either speak to Kristina directly or face questions from someone else close to the family. The topic will be her past decision to consider committing Kristina to a mental health facility. While Alexis has avoided this subject before, she will be unable to deflect any longer. She will try to explain her reasoning, but her approach may not go over well.

Kristina will have a separate conversation with Lucky. She will bring up her mom’s actions and admit how much it shook her. Lucky will respond with honesty. He will suggest Alexis may not have been completely wrong. Kristina will be forced to think about things differently, and that conversation could shift her view on whether she needs help.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lois may also try to convince Brook Lynn to clear the air with Dante. With Lulu holding back the secret under Carly’s pressure, Lois might take it upon herself to clean things up before it explodes. She may remind Brook Lynn that the longer they keep Dante in the dark about the adoption, the worse the fallout will be.

The General Hospital episode will close with tension still running high. No resolution will come yet, but several characters will be forced to make choices that could set up major fallout later in the week.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

