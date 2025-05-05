As a General Hospital fan, Willow’s scene with Drew left me emotional—she deserves so much more

For weeks, General Hospital fans have watched Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) try to rebuild her life after heartbreak, only to be blindsided again, this time by the man she trusted most. When Willow flew to Germany to visit Michael (Chad Duell), she was turned away by a nurse who claimed Michael didn’t want to see her. That lie shattered her, but the truth hurt even more: Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) had paid off the nurse to block her visit, all while pretending to support her emotionally.

When she returned to Port Charles, she confided in Jason that the trip had failed, unknowingly planting the seed that would later uncover Drew’s deception. Just as that trust was unraveling, she found Drew in their bedroom, unconscious and half-naked next to Jacinda, who is a sex worker hired by Nina and Portia to frame him. Despite Drew later testing positive for ketamine, Willow was forced to question if the man she loved had ever been real.

She overheard Nina talking to Carly, confirming parts of the setup, but the emotional damage was already done. By May 2, Drew was pleading with Willow for forgiveness, but she looked broken. She has stood by Drew through prison, trauma, and family chaos, but this latest betrayal felt like a breaking point.

Willow’s trust in Drew crumbles on General Hospital yet again

Watching Willow confront Drew after everything that’s happened honestly made me emotional in a way I didn’t expect. I’ve followed her story for years, through cancer, betrayal, the Wiley custody chaos, and Michael walking away, and still, nothing stung like seeing her face when she realized Drew had been lying all along.

When she found Jacinda in their bedroom wearing Drew’s shirt, acting like it was just another night, I felt Willow’s world break in real time. This wasn’t just about cheating. This was about someone she trusted showing a side of himself she didn’t recognize. And then we found out it wasn’t even the first lie. Back in Germany, Willow wasn’t turned away by Michael. She was lied to by a nurse Drew had paid off. He didn’t trust her to make her own decisions.

In General Hospital, he wanted to protect Michael, sure, but he robbed Willow of closure and then acted like he supported her the whole time. That was cold. And the worst part? He never told her. She had to hear about the German lie secondhand. That’s not how you treat someone who stood by you during prison time and took on Scout as her own.

I know the drug test said Drew was dosed with ketamine and that he didn’t remember anything about Jacinda. But still, it was Willow who had to walk into that room and see it with her own eyes. She had to find his phone wrapped in a bra, deal with reporters outside, and put on a brave face for her kids.

Meanwhile, Drew was acting confused, asking for her trust like he hadn’t just been caught red-handed. It was painful to watch her try to hold it together, especially since we saw her overhear Nina telling Carly not to push her or she might start asking questions. That right there told me Willow still wanted to believe in Drew, but deep down, she knew something was off.

What makes it worse is how calm Drew is acting now in General Hospital. He’s still moving through Port Charles like the victim when he’s the one who’s been sabotaging Willow behind her back. Between the German setup, the Jacinda scandal, and the half-truths he keeps spinning, I don’t think he deserves another chance. Willow has done nothing but love people who keep failing her. She deserves someone who doesn’t lie, doesn’t manipulate, and doesn’t make her question her own reality.

