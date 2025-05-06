“He is way off base blaming Gio!!” — General Hospital fans defend Gio as Dante points the finger over Rocco's crisis

Unprecedented teenage problems cropped up on General Hospital's current storyline as Rocco had alcohol poisoning and was taken to the medical facility. Friends Rocco and Danny have been causing some typical problems recently, including causing a mess at the boathouse. When tasked to clean up their mess, they crashed a beach party meant only for college students.

Ad

As expected, his parents rushed to the hospital. While Lulu was worried about her son's well-being, Dante reacted by blaming Gio and wanting to arrest him. The soap's fans have criticized Dante's reaction on various social media platforms. One viewer, identifying as Donna Tassinari, commented:

"Dante must be losing it. He is way off base blaming Gio!!"

A fan's comment about Dante (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Donna was replying to another viewer, Melissa Snead, on the soap's Facebook fan group.

Ad

Trending

The original post on Dante (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many fans have supported Gio calling out Dante's absurd take on the situation.

Ad

Fan responses supporting Gio (Image via Fcaebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Some of them explained why it was Rocco's fault and not Gio's.

Ad

More fan responses in the same thread (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

A few fans believe this could be the lead to the reveal of the Dante-Gio relationship.

Ad

Some fans think this is a lead to a revelation (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: Which situation led Dante to blame Gio?

Ad

Thursday's episode, dated May 1, 2025, saw Dante Falconeri admonish Rocco and Danny for creating a mess in the Quartermaine boathouse, as reported by Yuri. As mentioned before, when he sent the boys to clean up after them, the two skipped off to a beach party meant for young adults. While Danny asked Rocco to hold the glass and not to drink out of it, the latter took enough sips of a spiked drink.

Ad

Come Friday, Rocco was seen unconscious between rocks. On Monday's episode, dated May 5, 2025, Danny spotted Rocco and tried to wake him up. Coming across Gio, Danny asked for the elder boy's help. Together, they took Rocco to the boathouse.

When Cody learned from Giovanni about the situation, he checked on Rocco and had him taken to the hospital. After getting Cody's phone call, Dante arrived at the hospital with Lulu and Lois in tow.

Ad

Unexpectedly, Dante gets angry with Gio, holding him responsible for his son's predicament. The cop will likely try to put Gio under arrest, with Lois rushing into the orphan's defence. Fans are baffled by Dante's unreasonable finger-pointing.

What is likely to happen after this scenario?

Ad

Rocco will likely respond to the treatment and wake up. He may reiterate the complete sequence of events, apologizing to his parents for causing this trouble. He may also apologize to Gio for his father's behavior. Absolved of the baseless charges, Gio may try to understand Dante's point of view or may hold him in contempt.

Alternatively, Rocco may need some medical help from a kin, as predicted by some fans, leading to Gio being found a match. This may expose the long-pending Gio-parentage story. However, this may not come out this soon. Lulu will likely do some more digging with Ned Ashton-Q before things start to reveal themselves.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jason will learn about the Rocco-Danny situation and chastise Danny. Initially, Danny planned to keep this escapade hidden from his father and promised not to tell on Josslyn either. However, with the story already out, whether Danny opens up about what he overheard Joss and Vaughn discussing remains to be seen.

Also read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 7 to 16, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Continue watching ABC to catch Rocco's health updates and related drama on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More