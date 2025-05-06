What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 7, 2025)?

In the May 6, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful episode, Liam asked Steffy and Finn to keep his brain tumor diagnosis private, but Steffy couldn’t hold onto the secret. She told Hope the truth, mainly because Beth needs time with her father and deserves to know what might be coming. That revelation changed the tone between Hope and Steffy, who have often been at odds.

Meanwhile, Deacon has stayed in Hope’s corner throughout her rocky year, especially when Brooke disapproved of her choices at Forrester Creations. Deacon’s loyalty has stood out, especially while others pulled back. Now that the truth about Liam is out, emotions are starting to shift across the board.

On May 7, spoilers suggest that there will be a rare moment of agreement between Steffy and Hope as they stand together for Liam’s sake. Their shared concern for Beth and Liam will push them into unexpected alignment. Elsewhere, Deacon will catch Brooke off guard when he tells her what Hope should do next.

His advice could challenge Brooke’s stance, and it might create another rift between mother and daughter. These scenes are expected to bring tension, unexpected reactions, and set up the next phase of drama around Liam’s health. The fallout from this secret won’t settle down anytime soon.

What to expect from the May 7, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

Wednesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will pick up with Hope and Steffy continuing the conversation that started when Steffy revealed Liam’s tumor. Hope will not waste time questioning Steffy’s decision. Instead, the two will focus on what needs to happen now that the truth is out.

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope will want to make sure Beth has time with her father, and Steffy will fully support that idea. The two mothers will discuss how to prepare Beth without scaring her, and how to keep things steady while Liam processes his condition. This won’t be a moment for old rivalries. They’ll both approach the situation as co-parents who need to be on the same page.

Their agreement will not go unnoticed. Ridge may walk in or hear about it later, which could raise eyebrows. What’s more important, though, is that their truce will shift the energy in the Logan and Forrester households.

It will send a clear message that whatever drama happened in the past, Liam’s health now takes priority. Steffy and Hope won’t argue over who Liam belongs with. They’ll put all that aside to focus on him and Beth.

Meanwhile, Brooke will be caught off guard during her conversation with Deacon. He’ll share what he thinks Hope’s next move should be. Based on his history and where Hope stands with Thomas and her career, Deacon’s advice might lean toward her stepping away from personal drama and putting family first. Brooke won’t like that suggestion, especially if Deacon implies she’s not doing the same.

Their talk will grow tense. Brooke may defend her choices, especially after how vocal she’s been about not supporting Hope’s past decisions. The conversation could resurface old conflicts about parenting, boundaries, and Deacon’s influence on Hope’s life.

There is also a chance that Deacon will mention Finn in his advice, possibly suggesting that Hope rely on people like him and not just the Forresters. That could spark even more disagreement.

What Brooke sees as loyalty to her daughter, Deacon might interpret as control. Their opposing views will leave the situation unresolved by the end of the episode.

In the background of The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn’s name may come up as well. If he hears what Steffy and Hope are planning, he might raise concerns about the emotional toll on Beth. But he won’t stop them. He will likely offer support and make sure they have a plan that keeps things age-appropriate for Beth.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

