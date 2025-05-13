The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 13, 2025): Hope and Liam spend time together while Steffy kicks Luna out

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired in 1987 and was created by the veteran producer couple Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and revolves around themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family scandals, drama, and feuds. The Bold and The Beautiful focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families.

Ad

In the May 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, things got dramatic in Los Angeles. At Brooke Logan's apartment, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer had an honest conversation about Carter Walton, Deacon asked Sheila Sharpe some difficult questions at II Giardino, and Steffy Forrester asked Luna Nozawa to leave for the cliff house since she had come over to meet John Finn Finnegan.

Everything that happened on the May 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

In the May 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at Brooke Logan's apartment, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer spent time together and had an emotional conversation. Hope admitted that she had been feeling extremely heavy since finding out the news of Liam's inoperable brain tumor.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Liam assured Hope that both of them were lucky to have been a part of each other's lives and said he was grateful to have her in his life. The topic shifted to their love lives, and Liam brought up Carter Walton. Despite Hope and Carter splitting up recently, Liam reminded her that Carter seemed seemed like a good match for her.

Liam tried to uplift Hope Logan's spirits by telling her she was made for somebody like him and that she had a happy and long future ahead of her with him. Hope cried and thanked Liam for all the support he had given her throughout her life.

Ad

Hope told Liam how wonderful it was for her and Beth to have somebody like Liam in their lives and told him that she loved him with everything she had. Liam seemed lost in his own thoughts and said he loved them too.

Ad

Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, at II Giardino, Deacon Sharpe asked Sheila why she seemed worried about something. Sheila assured him it was nothing, but Deacon could tell she was worried about Luna Nozawa and John Finn Finnegan's parental relationship.

At the cliff house, Luna tried to explain herself to Steffy Forrester for going over to her house to try to meet her biological father, John Finn Finnegan. Steffy seemed adamant and kept asking her to leave, and reiterated that she wanted nothing to do with her since she had tried to ruin her family. Luna tried to defend herself but realized Steffy misunderstood her and ultimately left.

Ad

Ad

Luna went over to II Giardino to meet with her grandmother, Sheila Sharpe, and shared her experience of meeting Steffy and Finn. She told Sheila she tried her best to establish a relationship with Finn, but Steffy did her best to dissuade him and made sure she left the cliff house.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More