The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 14 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful will be full of emotional confrontations, changing allegiances, and high-stakes payoffs on long-held secrets.

From May 14 to May 23, 2025, keep an eye out as Hope makes a move in an attempt to reunite with Liam, Carter faces a painful reversal, and Luna battles Steffy once more.

Liam will keep his terminal prognosis a secret while others apologize for a future in which he won't be there. As Hope laments their lost future, Carter will be on the verge of moving forward.

As Liam's illness gradually worsens, every decision becomes heavier, and each character will be forced to confront their emotional breaking points. From treasured memories to shattering betrayals, these two weeks will reset the balance of some of the show's most pivotal storylines.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope bids for reunion, and Liam turns her down

Hope Logan will make moves to revive her romance with Liam Spencer during the week of May 14. But Liam will wait. Although he also wants to be near Hope, Liam will keep pushing her toward a future with Carter Walton.

Knowing that his time is running out due to terminal brain cancer, Liam will do what he feels is going to make Hope happy in the end, whether or not that is without him.

Hope, unaware that Liam already knows what she has recently discovered, will be left confused by her sudden feelings change. This is going to cause more tension and bring about an awkward and aghast rejection by Liam.

Carter eavesdrops on the worst, and Daphne moves in on The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter Walton will overhear Hope's tearful plea to Liam and misconstrue the scenario. Carter will remain in the dark about Liam's health condition and will assume that Hope picked her ex-husband over him.

The emotional damage will push Carter toward Daphne Rose, who will be prepared to exploit the situation. Daphne will attempt to persuade Carter that Hope's heart was never his to begin with, basing her argument on the eavesdropped conversation.

Her tenacity and timing might just be enough to encourage Carter to finally release Hope once and for all on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Steffy makes it plain to Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Steffy and Luna rivalry will intensify when Steffy finds Luna at the cliff house once again, attempting to bond with Finn. Steffy will deliver another stern warning, making it clear that Luna is not to be seen around her family.

Luna's tearful plea to be allowed to see her father will fail to move Steffy. Both Finn and Taylor Hayes will stand firmly in Steffy's corner, supporting her decision to protect her home life, particularly with the pressure Luna's arrival has put on her.

But Luna might not take it sitting down, seeking possible future revenge or manipulative tactics on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam's last wishes launch new storylines into motion on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam will have emotional conversations with several characters as he keeps preparing for the inevitable. He will request Finn to assist in keeping the peace between Hope and Steffy for the children's sake. This deathbed request might determine Finn's future endeavors as he attempts to fulfill Liam's request.

Hope and Steffy will start to demonstrate better relations, partly due to Liam's illness. In trying to bring Liam's fantasy of being in harmony into reality, Steffy will make a gesture towards Hope about returning to Forrester Creations, most likely having the Hope for the Future line resume.

Hope reconsiders Carter, but is it too late?

While Hope is struggling with Liam's rejection, she will start reconsidering life with Carter. Perhaps she is not having as good a time as she believes, however. When she tries to rekindle with him, she may discover that Carter is already involved with Daphne, possibly catching them in the act of intimacy.

This news stands to leave Hope lost, adding another loss on top of what is already tragic. Whether she ever makes Brooke aware of Liam's circumstances remains to be seen, but secrets tend to unravel soon enough on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

