The Bold and the Beautiful preview sees Hope refusing to give up on Liam, Carter walking away, and Luna stirring up more drama

The week of May 12-16 on The Bold and the Beautiful sets up emotional consequences, renewed allegiances, and stained choices. The weekly preview shows that Hope Logan is willing to fight with all her might for Liam Spencer, realizing now he may not have a long life to live.

Her genuine commitment is rewarded, and Carter Walton will witness one moment that Hope and Liam share that changes his fate. Meanwhile, Luna's grip remains as she is pulled back into Finn and Steffy's lives.

With Daphne Rose appearing in Carter's life just in time, new romantic plots are guaranteed to follow. Liam battles against the weight of his prognosis, preparing those around him for life after him. Steffy wrestles between wife, friend, and confidante as drama mounts around her.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope makes a stand, Carter feels the fallout on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope's response to hearing about Liam's diagnosis is steadfast loyalty. She promises Liam that they have a future, as much as she holds on to her refusal to let go of the life they have built and the love that they still have.

It is not just a reassuring cliche, it is a promise she makes to him to remain by his side through whatever time he has left. She does not realize that Carter overhears her tearful oath. Already questioning his role within Hope's world, this bit of news emotionally annihilates Carter.

The cut of what Carter overhears pierces deeply. To him, it feels as though Hope is choosing Liam definitively, and he goes away feeling disappointed and defeated. But Carter's suffering offers leverage for Daphne, who has been subtly nudging him to set Hope aside.

She senses this moment of vulnerability as her chance to finally be noticed. Daphne will act, starting with a kiss and quite possibly more, trying to engage Carter in a new beginning alongside her.

He may not reciprocate at all yet, but Daphne's moment and presence only become harder and harder for Carter to ignore on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam's final wishes and selfless decisions on The Bold and the Beautiful

Even though he has suffered himself, Liam is still concerned about the individuals he is leaving behind. He will make a special effort to visit Finn and request that he watch out for Hope and Steffy when the moment arrives.

Liam's exact words will be fierce: he wants Finn to vow to ensure the two women make it up with one another when and if he is no longer around. Liam knows that if Hope and Steffy become one, they could share motivation and support with both families.

Behind closed doors, Liam still struggles with what the future holds. Even as Hope clings to him, he starts pushing her away towards Carter, not because he does not love her, but because he feels she deserves to have a life free of sorrow.

His inner turmoil is compounded when he attempts to settle Hope, but still cannot get over the issue of mortality. The irony is that the woman he wishes to shield is now refusing to leave his side, and he urges her to begin anew.

Luna stirs the pot at the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna is not giving up on Finn. Her unannounced visit to the cliff house this week likely rocks Finn and Steffy. Having been shunned in the past, Luna shows up uninvited this week with a mind to prove Finn and the world that she does care and that what they share is worth fighting for.

Steffy, already emotionally drained due to Liam's terminal illness diagnosis, is not going to be easy on Luna's resolve. This conflict may be the beginning of more drama between all three characters.

With Taylor back to help out, Steffy will have support emotionally as she tries to deal with both Luna's flirtations and Liam's fragile state. Luna's story may be heading towards something bigger, especially with actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's maternity leave looming, perhaps sending relationships down a different path.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

