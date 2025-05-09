The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 9, 2025): Did Steffy finally tell Hope the truth about Liam’s condition?

The Bold and the Beautiful episode that aired on Friday, May 9, 2025, followed several emotional and tense conversations across Los Angeles. Steffy told Hope that Liam was dying from an inoperable brain tumor, and Hope struggled to process the news. The conversation happened at Brooke’s house, where Steffy broke the news through tears.

Ad

Meanwhile, Liam opened up to Finn about his worsening symptoms and insisted on keeping his diagnosis secret.

Initially, Hope didn’t believe her at first and wanted to call Liam immediately. Steffy stopped her and explained that Liam had suffered a fall, undergone brain surgery, and then doctors discovered a large mass. Hope asked if he had gotten a second opinion, to which Steffy confirmed that he had, and the outcome remained unchanged.

Ad

Trending

Steffy explained that Liam had chosen to keep the truth to himself because he didn’t want anyone to worry. Hope realized that all of Liam’s recent cryptic behavior had been his way of saying goodbye. The two women cried together, trying to figure out how they’d tell their daughters. Hope acknowledged that their girls were going to grow up without their father.

Steffy said Liam had made the decision to face it alone, but now the truth had to be shared. Hope thanked Steffy for being honest. They hugged on the couch, both shaken, both grieving in real time. It was the first time Hope truly understood what was happening, and it shifted the direction of everything moving forward for both families.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful: What symptoms did Liam share with Finn about his condition?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Liam told Finn that he had been experiencing frequent dizzy spells and blurred vision. The two spoke at the cliff house, where Liam admitted he had some good moments but was now feeling weaker, more often.

Ad

At one point, he tried to stand during the conversation but got dizzy and sat down quickly. Finn advised him to take it easy and not push himself. Liam confessed that the dizzy spells were becoming more common, occurring multiple times a day. Finn explained that this was typical for patients with Liam’s type of brain mass.

He also repeated that surgery was not an option, and the focus now had to be on managing Liam’s time and symptoms. Liam didn’t have a plan beyond wanting more time with Beth and Kelly. Finn said everyone deserved to know so they could support him and say goodbye properly.

Ad

Liam resisted, still wanting to maintain control over how and when people found out. Finn reminded him that emotional support from loved ones could help more than he realized. But Liam didn’t budge. He wanted to be the one to decide what happens next, even as his body continued to betray him in small but unmistakable ways.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Why did Luna show up at Finn’s house without warning?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Luna surprised Finn at the cliff house because she missed him and wanted to see him without Steffy around. Earlier in the episode, Luna had visited Sheila at Il Giardino and said she felt like she was being unfairly kept away from her father.

Ad

Sheila sympathized, encouraging Luna to take matters into her own hands. Luna said she was tired of letting Steffy control everything and made it clear that she wanted a real connection with Finn.

She told Sheila she wasn’t going to wait anymore. Later, Luna entered the cliff house and told Finn she had checked for Steffy’s car before walking in. She explained that she’d texted him several times and didn’t hear back. Finn said he’d been busy, but Luna didn’t accept that as an excuse.

Ad

She told him she missed him, loved him, and knew he wasn’t the kind of man to ignore his own daughter. She asked him to stop shutting her out and let her be part of his life. Luna emphasized that she wasn’t trying to cause drama—she just wanted a father-daughter relationship. Finn didn’t say much in response, but the conversation left no doubt about what Luna wanted from him going forward.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful: Did Liam finally open up to Bill about his diagnosis?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

No, Liam did not tell Bill about his condition yet. Liam went to Il Giardino and texted Bill, asking if he could meet him there. Bill responded that he’d be right over. While waiting, Liam looked through photos of Beth and Kelly on his phone.

Ad

He appeared emotional but didn’t make any calls. Earlier, Liam had told Finn he didn’t want anyone else knowing what was going on. Finn had urged him to open up to family and let them grieve with him, but Liam resisted.

He said he wanted to control the situation and wasn’t ready for everyone to treat him differently. At the restaurant, Liam waited alone, clearly struggling with what he planned to say to Bill. The episode didn’t show their actual meeting, but it confirmed that Liam still hadn’t shared his diagnosis.

Ad

The emotional build-up in the The Bold and the Beautiful episode suggests the conversation may happen soon, but for now, Bill remains in the dark. Liam is still trying to manage everything quietly, hoping to hold on to normalcy for just a little longer. His choice to delay the truth means his loved ones are still unaware of just how serious his condition is.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More