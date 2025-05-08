General Hospital recap (May 8, 2025): How did Drew publicly launch his revenge plan?

The General Hospital episode aired on Thursday, May 8, 2025, and followed Drew as he went public with his revenge plan. He held a press conference saying he was drugged with ketamine, while Nina and Curtis watched from the Metro Court.

Drew held a live press conference at City Hall where he declared that he had been “maliciously and intentionally” drugged with ketamine. He stood next to Willow, who wore a red dress and silently supported him throughout the announcement. Nina watched from the Metro Court bar and grew furious seeing her daughter backing Drew after everything.

Tracy stopped by and mocked Nina’s interest in Drew’s appearance. Meanwhile, Curtis and Jordan discussed whether Drew’s image could recover. Drew insisted he had never taken ketamine willingly and claimed he was framed.

Curtis remained skeptical but admitted Drew had a lot of enemies. Nina vented about Willow’s loyalty, pointing out that Drew had disrespected her by parading a prostitute around town. Curtis revealed that Drew released his test results to the public, confirming ketamine in his system.

Nina still didn’t buy the idea that Drew was innocent and said he was just like any other politician with a scandal. Curtis disagreed, saying Drew was never a heavy drinker or drug user. Drew later joined a meeting with Tracy, Marco, Sidwell, and Jordan, claiming the woman he was with is now a person of interest and vowing to get justice.

General Hospital: What did Drew demand from Portia, and how did he use Brad to get leverage?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Drew blackmailed Portia using confidential information that Brad had handed to him just before Brad quit his job at General Hospital. Brad arrived in a flashy suit, surprised Liz and Lucas with his new look, and handed Portia a resignation letter in her office.

He told her she could no longer control or blackmail him and warned that she would face blackmail herself. Drew met with Brad right after and confirmed he had the material. Drew then marched into Portia’s office and confronted her for not keeping him updated on Curtis’s headlines.

He reminded her that she had promised to help manipulate Curtis’s media coverage. Portia told him she couldn’t control Curtis, but Drew didn’t accept that. He told her he wasn’t done with her and said she needed to push Curtis to endorse Ezra Boyle for mayor.

He said Curtis would unknowingly be helping him destroy Sonny Corinthos. Drew warned her that if she didn’t act, he would make sure her world exploded. His final line to her made it clear he planned to wait for the right moment to cause maximum damage using whatever Brad gave him.

General Hospital: What led to the explosive confrontation between Jason and Dante over Danny and Rocco?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Dante showed up at Sonny’s place and blamed Jason for what happened at the PCU party, where Danny left Rocco alone after drinking. Rocco ended up in the hospital and had to get his stomach pumped.

Jason was confused since he only got a vague text from Danny but hadn’t spoken to him yet. Dante said he held Jason more responsible than Danny because Jason doesn’t supervise his son. He said Danny came up with the idea to party and left his younger brother to fend for himself.

Jason left to confront Danny while Dante stayed to talk to Sonny. Dante admitted the whole thing scared him more than anything else. He said he and Lulu were supposed to take the kids to a game, but canceled, which left room for things to go wrong. He blamed Gio for being present but not recognizing the signs of alcohol poisoning.

Sonny defended Gio, calling him a good kid. Dante said the kids screwed up, but Jason needed to set boundaries. Later, when Jason confronted Danny, he promised to check in every night. Dante wasn’t satisfied and warned Jason that Danny could be charged as an accessory to manslaughter.

General Hospital: Did Willow and Portia find common ground or more tension?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Willow and Portia had a tense meeting in Portia’s office after Portia texted asking to talk. Willow defended Drew and made it clear that he had been set up at The Savoy. She insisted that Drew didn’t willingly take ketamine and that he planned to prove it.

Portia tried to speak to Willow as a friend and a fellow woman, saying she understood Willow’s loyalty but encouraged her to proceed carefully. Willow appreciated the advice but kept her support for Drew firm. She asked if there was anything else, addressing Portia as “Doctor,” which made the tone more formal.

After leaving the office, Willow ran into Isaiah and assumed he would criticize her. Instead, he told her he’d trust her judgment if she believed in Drew. Willow acknowledged that belief wasn’t enough and said a judge had to believe Drew, too.

She worried that if Drew didn’t clear his name, it could hurt her custody case, and she could lose her kids. The conversation confirmed Willow’s resolve to stand by Drew, even though others, including Portia, doubted her choices and feared the legal consequences could cost her more than she expected.

