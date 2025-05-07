General Hospital recap (May 7, 2025): Did Gio finally open up about the beach party incident?

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Gio confided in Emma about what went down at the beach party, including his fallout with Dante. Emma listened as Gio opened up about the guilt he’s been carrying. Lulu was relieved to see Rocco recovering and thanked Lois for helping her share a long-held secret with Dante.

Gio talked to Emma about everything that happened at the beach party. He admitted he convinced Rocco to come, even though he knew it might not be a good idea.

He told Emma how things got out of hand after the drinking started. Rocco ended up in the hospital with alcohol poisoning, and Gio’s been carrying the guilt ever since. He explained that Dante blamed him, and things got heated between them.

Emma listened without judgment, and Gio said this was the first time he felt like someone actually heard him. He also hinted that more trouble might come when Dante finds out the truth about their connection. He didn’t go into full detail, but Emma picked up on the fact that there’s a family tie Dante doesn’t know about yet.

Gio seemed nervous about that secret coming out. Emma told him he needed to be honest before someone else told Dante. Gio wasn’t ready to do that just yet. He said things were already bad, and that secret might break whatever’s left between them. The scene ended with Emma encouraging him to think it through, but she didn’t push him too hard.

General Hospital: Why was Lulu feeling so relieved?

Lulu felt relieved because Rocco was recovering, and she was finally able to share the truth with Dante. Earlier in the day, she spoke with Lois, who had already helped nudge Dante toward the truth. Lulu confirmed what many people already suspected—she had been hiding something about the night Rocco collapsed. Lulu thanked Lois for helping her get the courage to speak up.

She told Lois that she’d been scared of how Dante would react, especially since they had barely found any peace since she came out of her coma. She explained that she had known Rocco was drinking but didn’t want to interfere in front of Olivia and Ned. She admitted she should’ve stepped in sooner, but she froze up.

Lois didn’t judge her. She reminded Lulu that secrets always come out eventually. Lulu later found Dante and told him what she knew. He didn’t say much but nodded. Lulu walked away, feeling like a weight had been lifted. She said she didn’t know what would happen next, but at least she wasn’t hiding anymore. For her, that was enough for now.

General Hospital: What decision did Brennan ask Joss to make?

Brennan asked Joss to accept her role in targeting Professor Dalton and continue helping the team. He met her at the beach and brought Vaughn along for backup. Joss was still upset about stealing Emma’s project, but Brennan told her there were bigger things at stake.

He explained that Dalton’s research connected to classified technology that someone had been leaking overseas. He said this wasn’t just about a project—it was about national security. Joss was stunned. Brennan showed her documents and text messages linking Dalton to offshore accounts.

He told her that getting close to Dalton had been the plan all along and that her spot as research assistant had to be secured to keep the investigation moving. Vaughn didn’t say much, but he made it clear this operation came from higher up.

Brennan said Emma wouldn’t have been able to handle what was coming and that Joss was the better choice. Joss didn’t respond immediately. She looked shaken but said she needed time to think. Brennan warned her that time wasn’t something they had much of. He told her to decide quickly because Dalton was already getting suspicious.

General Hospital: Did Kristina avoid being committed?

Yes, Alexis decided not to commit Kristina to a mental health facility. After everything that happened with Ava and the brakes on Ric’s car, Kristina’s behavior had raised red flags.

But Alexis met with her and said she believed Kristina was thinking clearly. Kristina admitted she made bad choices but said she never intended for anyone to get hurt. Alexis pushed her to explain what had been going through her mind.

Kristina said she was scared and angry, and she took it out on the wrong people. Alexis said she still had concerns, but she saw that Kristina was trying to fix things. She reminded her that making amends didn’t erase what happened, but it was a step.

Kristina said she had talked to Lucky and Molly and was ready to move forward. Alexis agreed to give her another chance but warned that if things spiraled again, she’d take action. Kristina looked relieved and promised she wouldn’t mess it up.

Watch General Hospital on ABC at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

