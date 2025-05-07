“Best friends look out for each other's kids” – General Hospital viewers rally behind Carly after Danny advice backlash

Carly Spencer was in trouble this week on General Hospital after dressing down Jason's son Danny in no uncertain terms about the college bash that hospitalized Rocco. Her words were not minced, and they sparked a wave of responses. Some viewers questioned why she was speaking to Danny in the first place like a mother, while others enjoyed it for what it was, one best friend looking out for another's child.

Ad

This wasn't some random interaction. Jason was off, and Sam was gone, so someone had to talk to Danny. Carly volunteered. She didn't overact or mother him. She offered advice as Jason would have done if he'd been there. That didn't work for everyone, but it was reasonable for most fans. The situation called for an adult who knows Danny and has a stake in him. Carly fit the bill.

One fan commented on how best friends should look out for each other's kids. It summed up what veteran General Hospital viewers already knew: Jason and Carly always protected each other. That extends to their children.

Ad

Trending

“Doing the same as jason would do the same wit her kids!! Best friends look out for each other's kids! It also happens in the real world!!”

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

There were plenty of fans who pointed out that this wasn't new for Carly. Jason's done it for her kids before. Michael, Joss, even Donna, Jason's always been there. So Carly substituting for Danny didn't strike them as unusual.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Others spoke about the usual "Carly show" complaints, but they were drowned out by those who thought the story was worth it. The responses showed how much everyone still wants to care about character history and continuity. It wasn't a question of Carly taking over, it was a question of her filling in until Jason returns.

Ad

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans - Official)

Carly takes charge in Jason’s absence on General Hospital

The Tuesday, May 6th episode of General Hospital revealed tensions reaching unprecedented levels. Danny's role in the beach party fiasco was the center of adult concern.

Ad

Carly called him out directly, reminding him how close Rocco had gotten to being hurt and asking him to man up. The argument was fiery but echoed previous scenes throughout the series, especially between Jason and Carly's kids.

Meanwhile, Dante continues to struggle with his emotions following Rocco's hospitalization. He assaulted Gio, blaming him for what had happened, despite Gio's efforts to help. Lois tried to appease him, but the pressure is taking its toll on him. Rocco's condition has put everyone on edge.

Ad

Ad

Drew is in yet another storyline with Brad, who has information valuable to him, provided the going price is suitable. Ric and Ava's strained alliance keeps falling apart as distrust builds between them. All of that, however, became secondary for fans focused on Carly and Danny.

Sam's absence still plays a role in various storylines. With her out of town and Jason away from the screen temporarily, Carly's presence in Danny's life isn't merely sensible, it's necessary.

Ad

Regardless of whether everyone likes what she's doing, the character's past makes it only fair that she fills the void when no one else could.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More