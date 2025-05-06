What happened to Rocco on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

In the recent episode of General Hospital, aired on May 5, 2025, Rocco was rushed to the ER after he became unconscious from consuming too much alcohol at the beach party. Rocco Falconeri is a fictional character from the daytime soap opera General Hospital, The character was introduced in 2013, initially portrayed by twins Nolan and Michael Webb. In 2022, young actor Finn Carr took over the role of Rocco.

GH is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of American television. The soap opera aired in 1963 and has been on the air ever since. The show is set in the fictional island of Port Charles, and the storyline of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families.

Here's everything to know about Rocco Falconeri and his current storyline on the General Hospital

Rocco Falconeri is the son of Dante Falconeri and with ex-wife Lulu Spencer, via surrogacy with the help of Dr. Britt Westbourne. The character returned to Port Charles as a teenager, he had a close relationship with his father when Lulu was in a coma. In late 2024, when Lulu woke up from her four-year-long coma, he joyously celebrated and reunited with her.

In the recent episode of General Hospital, aired on May 5, 2025, Rocco went to King's Beach with Danny Morgan to attend a beach party. Emma, Gio, Josslyn, and Vaughn were also seen at the beach party. Danny and Rocco were at the party trying to blend in with the crowd. Danny had an idea to take the drink in their hands and warned Rocco not to drink from them as it must be spiked.

A girl named Kerry approaches the two and asks if they would join them for a volleyball game. Danny accepts, but Rocco declines as he decides to stay back. As he was standing alone, he took a sip from the spiked drink and passed out. After finishing the game, Danny finds out Rocco passed out on the beach, he involves Gio (Rocco's elder brother). The two later took him to the Quatermaine boat house.

At the boat house, as Danny and Gio are handling Rocco, Cody Bell comes to check up on the house, as the lights aren't usually switched on this time. Gio tells Cody about what had happened on the beach and the current situation with Rocco. Later, when they go to check up on Rocco, his irregular heartbeat shocks them all, and he is quickly rushed to the ER by Cody Bell.

At the General Hospital, Dr. Park reveals that, due to the consumption of the spiked drink, Rocco has a serious case of alcohol poisoning. Upon learning the seriousness, they call Dante, who called Lulu on the way. As they reached the hospital, Cody tells them about what happened to Rocco, and the doctors are currently pumping his stomach, trying to flush out the toxins in a natural way.

About Finn Carr from General Hospital

Finn Carr is an American actor born on November 14, 2008. He was fascinated by the entertainment industry from a young age and has been a part of several other projects like Fuller House, Alexa and Katie, Hot in Cleveland, Criminal Minds, and many more.

Fans of the soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

