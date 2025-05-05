“She needs to pay more attention to her kids” — General Hospital viewers call out Lulu’s lack of screen time with Charlotte and Rocco

Lulu Spencer is creating turbulence for many lives on General Hospital, including Brook Lynn, Dante, and now Drew. The coma-returned Spencer also went to great lengths to reunite with her children, Charlotte and Rocco.

Trying to set up a new life for herself, she quit her Deception job and looked for employment at other media houses. Moreover, she moved to a new house where she plans to settle down with her kids.

The previous weeks on General Hospital saw Lulu fixated on Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy, while Charlotte was nowhere to be seen. On top of it, Rocco went to a beach party and passed out due to spiked drinks. As such, the soap's fans have spoken out against Lulu's limited screentime with her children. One viewer, going by the name Betty Bryant, commented:

"She needs to pay more attention to her kids instead of sticking her nose where it dont belong"

A fan's comment about Lulu (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Betty was replying to a Facebook comment by Teddy Dahling, another viewer, who pointed out that after searching different cities to get to her daughter, Lulu is rarely seen with her anymore. Moreover, her son is in real danger.

The original post on Facebook (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many fans have agreed with the original post, emphasizing that Lulu is busy chasing Brook Lynn or worrying about Dante's long-lost son.

More fan reactions about Lulu's priorities (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

Many fans have chastised the writers for spoiling Lulu's character.

Fans complaining about the writers of the show (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

However, some fans have stressed that adult actors are given more screen time over child actors, since the story is about them.

Some fans reason Charlotte's absence from the soap (Image via Facebook/@General Hospital Fans-Official)

General Hospital: Why are fans unhappy with Lulu?

The recent GH storyline woke up Lulu after a liver transplant surgery that left her donor, Sam, dead. However, Lulu fled from the hospital to escape her criminal uncle, Cyrus Renault, and arrived in Port Charles. After four years of coma, she was shown trying to reclaim her life.

While she had an emotional reunion with her son, Rocco, she pined for her daughter, Charlotte. She overlooked Rocco to look for Charlotte and even fought with Dante Falconeri, putting everyone in danger.

After her failed attempt at getting her daughter to Prague in January 2025, Valentin arranged to get Charlotte back in town. As such, Anna and Jason travelled to Argentina to bring Lulu's daughter back to her. However, after their tearful reunion, the mother-daughter duo was rarely seen together on screen.

Recently, Lulu accidentally discovered Brook Lynn's past. She rifled through Martin's notes to learn that BLQ had a baby boy after her teenage affair with Dante. But the baby was put up for adoption, and Brook Lynn didn't know his parents.

General Hospital: What is the current scenario involving Lulu?

Although she agreed to keep quiet about it, Lulu continued to pressure BLQ to come clean with Dante. As such, Brook Lynn freaked out when Lulu picked a project to write an article on adoption for the local papers.

As seen on Friday's episode, dated April 25, 2025, the two had an altercation as Dante walked in. A worried BLQ told Chase about her concerns, who, in turn, wanted to talk to Lulu. However, unable to reach her, Chase told his colleague-cum-friend, Dante, to convey his words.

As Dante had an open discussion with Lulu on Friday's episode, dated May 2, 2025, they shared their concerns and emotions about each other. The latter admitted her love, while Dante claimed to love both Sam and her.

Meanwhile, Rocco illegally attended a beach party with Danny and ended up consuming spiked drinks. He passed out as Danny tried to wake him up. Soon, their parents will come to know, and the boys will be chastised. With Dante opting for tough love, Rocco's mother may choose to protect him.

Whether Lulu takes her parental responsibilities seriously remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital. So, stay tuned to ABC to find out more about Lulu Spencer.

