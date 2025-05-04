General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 5 to May 9, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital first aired on April 1, 1963, and is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York. The show was created by Frank and Doris Hursley and focuses on the lives of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families. General Hospital revolves around themes of business rivalries, love interests, family feuds, scandals, and drama.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025, reveal that Port Charles will have a lot of upcoming drama. Dante Falconeri will end up giving Rocco a piece of his mind, Brad will end up making a decision that affects his entire life, and Brook Lynn and Chase will spend time on family planning, along with Alexis and also discuss possible actions to take against Lulu Spencer.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025

1) Dante and Lulu become furious with Rocco

Recently on the show, Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer had spent some time with each other and had ended up rekindling their relationship. However, spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital reveal that Dante will get extremely angry with Rocco after finding out that he had drunk alcohol while being underage.

Cody Bell will end up calling Dante and tell him everything about Rocco Falconeri's drunken ordeal. Dante will get furious after finding out everything from Cody and give Rocco a piece of his mind for attending a college party, following in the footsteps of Danny Morgan, and end up drinking even though he knew he should not have.

Jason Morgan will also end up finding out about his son's influence on Rocco and scold him for his actions.

2) Brad makes a huge decision that affects his entire life

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from May 5, 2025, to May 9, 2025, Brad will end up making a life changing decision. Recently on the show, he had spent time reuniting with Lucas, hence this update could very well be unrelated to his love life.

Spoilers reveal that he may come to the conclusion that he is done playing dirty for Portia and want to quit that position. He may also choose to come clean about everything that Portia had done to Drew Cain Quartermaine. In addition to these developments, he could also take up his aunt, Selina Wu, on her offer of being her right hand man and play dirty on her behalf.

3) Brook Lynn and Chase discuss adoption

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Chase will end up meeting with Alexis. Spoilers reveal that they would discuss the next steps in their journey of wanting to adopt a baby and start a family together. However, the conversation could drift in a different direction as well.

Both of them had been extremely angry with Lulu Spencer for withholding details about Brook Lynn's baby and then holding that information over their head. Spoilers suggest that both Brook Lynn and Chase might end up considering taking legal action against Lulu as well.

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

