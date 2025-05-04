General Hospital weekly update (April 28 to May 2, 2025): Sonny escapes death, Lulu opens up, and Drew lands himself in soup

Unexpected turns of fate threatened to blow up General Hospital's storyline during the week of April 28, 2025. While Sonny Corinthos's surgery was a major story arc, Nina and Portia's plan to shame Drew took centre stage in the week. Moreover, Lulu and Dante's bonding continued through the week as Joss's plan to backstab Emma surprised Vaughn.

General Hospital's previous episodes saw Natalia disclosing Sonny's ailment to Sidwell before being fired from Deception. Elsewhere, Alexis learned that Ric was part of Ava's blackmailing scheme. On the other hand, Molly stumbled onto her sister's commitment papers, and together they cornered Alexis for answers.

Willow travelled to Baden-Baden to talk to Michael. However, Drew paid the clinic to lie about Michael's refusal to meet his wife. Meanwhile, Nina met Jacinda and invited her to work, as part of her plot to frame Drew. Elsewhere, Carly insisted on accompanying Sonny to LA and remained through his surgery.

Meanwhile, mayhem continues on General Hospital, one of the longest-running American daily soaps, presenting the lives of Port Charles residents, and the staff of the titular medical facility.

Significant events on General Hospital between April 28 and May 2, 2025

Brick thwarts Sonny's attacker and saves his life

As mentioned before, Sonny went to LA for his successful heart surgery. However, he opened his eyes to find a nurse at his bedside with a syringe. Unable to keep his eyes open, he slipped back into unconsciousness on Monday's episode, dated April 28, 2025.

As the visiting nurse, who was an assassin in a nurse's scrubs, started to inject the lethal liquid in her syringe into Sonny's IV bag, Brick walked into the room. He asked the nurse for her ID. Although she took out her gun, Brick shot her dead before she could do anything.

While Sonny Corinthos was saved, Brick asked Brennan to clean up after him and look into Sonny's security. Carly informed Jason about the incident, and they agreed to look into Sonny's enemy, who wants him dead.

General Hospital: Willow finds Drew in a shameful scenario

Nina put her plan into action as Willow was in Baden-Baden. She roped in prostitute Jacinda to set Drew up with drugs for Willow to find him with another woman. Nina procured Ketamine from Dr. Portia and handed the drug to Jacinda, who slipped it into Drew's drink.

As the drug hit him, Drew had a high. He took Jacinda to Curtis's bar and proceeded to act sleazily in public. While other patrons watched him in a cringeworthy act, Lulu recorded a video and released it on social media. Soon, news media had reports on the Congressman's questionable behavior.

Wednesday's episode, dated April 30, 2025, saw Willow reaching home to find her man with an unknown woman. As she rushed to her mother, Jacinda took the balance payment from Nina and skipped town. Drew woke up to find Alexis informing him about the previous night. He visited Nina's house, explained his side of the story and convinced Willow to accompany him for a blood test.

While the blood test revealed Ketamine in his system, the Congressman asked Mac Scorpio to file a crime report. However, he only vaguely remembered Tracy before getting drugged and assumed her involvement in this situation.

General Hospital: Lulu reconnects with her former love

As mentioned before, Lulu Spencer was at the bar when Congressman Drew made a fool of himself. As such, she recorded the event and released it, hoping to get front-page attention. She created enough stir among Port Charles residents with the news flashing everywhere and her video getting viral.

Elsewhere, Chase came over to request that she drop the adoption story. However, Lulu was not at home, and he got Dante Falconeri. He emphasized how Lulu's topic was affecting BLQ. As such, Dante felt it important to talk Lulu out of the adoption story.

As the two former spouses talked, Lulu wanted to know why Brook Lynn's views were important to him. In response, Dante revealed that he knew about Lulu's continued love for him, thanks to Maxie. General Hospital fans saw Lulu admit her feelings.

However, Dante opened up about his love for Sam after he moved on from her. When Lulu felt a blend of jealousy and gratitude for Sam, he revealed that he felt love for both of them.

General Hospital: Other story arcs for the week of April 28, 2025

Alexis was unable to explain the commitment papers to her daughters since she could not reveal Ava's blackmail to Kristina in front of Molly. She realized too many lives were at risk and decided to stay quiet for the moment.

Elsewhere, Josslyn told Vaughn that she would steal and corrupt Emma's flash drive that has her project. She visited the hospital to show support to Trina, along with Emma and Gio, as Kai went for his knee surgery. Later, they all went to a beach party, where Vaughn distracted Gio and Emma to aid Joss's plan to backstab Emma.

Meanwhile, Rocco and Danny joined the beach party illegally. Danny overheard Joss and Vaughn but promised to stay quiet if Joss would not report him to his father. However, Rocco consumed the spiked drinks and passed out.

On the other hand, Brook Lynn crumbled under Tracy's query. She told her grandmother about her teenage pregnancy and the baby given up for adoption. She had an almost honest conversation except for revealing the child's father. Tracy will likely want more information from Lois.

Continue watching General Hospital every weekday on ABC as Drew's case heats up and Joss derails Emma's prospects.

